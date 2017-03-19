NEW YORK -- Blood poured down the face of junior bantamweight titlist Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez from cuts suffered because of head butts as he engaged in a brutal fight with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Punch stats Punches Gonzalez Sor Rungvisai Landed 441 284 Thrown 1013 940 Percent 44% 30% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Although Gonzalez appeared to do enough to win a tremendous action fight, Sor Rungvisai reclaimed the title he once held by upset majority decision in the co-feature of the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs middleweight world title fight.

Judges Glenn Feldman and Julie Lederman each scored the fight 114-113 for Sor Rungvisai and judge Waleska Roldan had it 113-113. ESPN.com scored the fight 117-109 for Gonzalez, who not only lost his belt in his first defense but surely will lose his wide recognition as the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the world.

"I'm a little dinged up," Gonzalez said. "I thought I won the fight. I want an immediate rematch. I want to get my title back."

Gonzalez (46-1, 38 KOs), who has won titles in four weight classes, was hoping to set up a rematch for later this year against mandatory challenger Carlos Cuadras, whom he defeated to win the title in September in one of the best fights of 2016. But that is also down the drain.

The CompuBox punch statistics were heavily in favor of Gonzalez, who landed 441 of 1,013 punches (44 percent) while Sor Rungvisai connected on 284 of 940 (30 percent).

They began to slug midway through the first round, during which Sor Rungvisai landed a right hand to the body that dropped Gonzalez, a surprising development. It had been many years since the last time had been knocked down.

The fight was a bruising battle as they continued to land hard punches on each other in the second round as the crowd cheered. Both fighters appeared rattled at times as they hurt each other to the head and body.

An accidental head butt in the third round opened a cut over Gonzalez's right eye. When the fight resumed Gonzalez, who fighting without longtime trainer Arnulfo Obando, who died in November, dabbed at the cut with his glove as they continued to battle toe-to-toe in a violent fight. The blazing action continued in the fourth round as they rocked each other around the ring.

Gonzalez was rattled by another accidental head clash in the sixth round and Sor Rungvisai (42-4-1, 38 KOs), who won his 15th fight in a row since losing the belt by technical decision to Cuadras in 2014, was warned by referee Steve Willis to be careful. But Gonzalez had a huge seventh round as he blasted Sor Rungvisai, 30, repeatedly. But when Sor Rungvisai, who was boxing in the United States for the first time, head butted him again, Willis docked a point from him as Gonzalez, 29, stood in the neutral corner with blood streaming down his face from the cut he had suffered over his right eye.

By the late rounds, Gonzalez, despite the bright red blood flowing down his face, was rocking Sor Rungvisai with every shot. But he showed a tremendous chin as he sopped up every last blow.

They let it all hang out in a brutal 12th round in which they continued to try to destroy each other as the crowd went wild.

Cuadras outpoints Carmona

Former junior bantamweight world titleholder Cuadras, a mandatory challenger, maintained his position as he claimed a unanimous decision against Mexico City cross-town rival David Carmona in a snoozer. Two judges scored the fight 97-93 and one had it 96-94.

"He didn't want to fight," Cuadras said. "I had to force all of the action. I was dictating the fight and felt I gave the best punches. He didn't want to fight, didn't want to engage, it was very frustrating. I give myself a 6 out of 10. I want Chocolatito to win, I want to fight next, I want my belt back.

Punch stats Punches Cuadras Carmona Landed 184 126 Thrown 641 450 Percent 29% 28% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Cuadras (36-1-1, 27 KOs), 28, lost his 115-pound world title Gonzalez in September in one of the best fights of 2016 and will get another shot at the title later this year, but against Sor Rungvisai rather than Gonzalez because of the upset in the co-feature.

Cuadras didn't look sharp but moved in and out and fired jabs to the head and body to keep Carmona at bay for most of the fight. His speed advantage was evident as he put combinations together and deftly countered Carmona (20-4-5, 8 KOs).

In the seventh round, Cuadras was rattled by a low blow but given time to recover by referee Ron Lipton. Cuadras also emerged from the round with a small cut over his left eye.

Carmona, 25, who had twice lost junior bantamweight world title fights, came on a bit in the later rounds but had a hard time consistently finding the cagier Cuadras with clean punches.

"I won the fight," Carmona said. "I hurt him three or four times and he never hurt me. Cuadras was clowning around and I was fighting. The audience saw me as the winner and that is the most important result."

Cuadras, who initially won the belt from Sor Rungvisai in 2014, hoped to get an immediate rematch with Gonzalez, but when Gonzalez opted to instead face Sor Rungvisai first, he settled for a fight with Carmona and a chance to fight on the same card as Gonalez.