Anthony Crolla has adopted a more reclusive lifestyle in order to make improvements for his rematch with Jorge Linares.

The approachable and friendly former world champion has been shutting out distractions and focusing completely on facing Linares (41-3, 27 KOs) for his old WBA lightweight title at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

Crolla (31-5-3, 13 KOs), one of Britain's most popular boxers who will be watched by a crowd of 13,000 at the weekend, hopes being unsociable will pay off after losing a unanimous decision to the Venezuelan last September in a second defence.

"In training camp I always try and make improvements and that's what I've done this time," Crolla told ESPN. "Last time I was just going about doing daft things.

"I was driving around Manchester dropping off tickets to people like I've always done and it took up a lot of time, which is stupid really. This time I've got a few mates who help me out with that.

"That's a big thing. It's been a load off my shoulders and I am just concentrating on getting my belt back."

Crolla has also excused himself from training amateur boxers close to where he lives in Manchester.

"I love training the amateur kids, but I've hardly done that this time around and after the fight I can spend some time with them," he said. "I've not been going to the amateur shows either.

"Without a doubt training has gone better than the last fight. There are no distractions this time. Everything is focused.

"All I'm doing is training, rest, training, rest and eating everything right. I've done everything asked of me, so there are no excuses from my side."

Another thing Crolla has not been doing is roadwork. The Manchester boxer has been unable to run in training since suffering a broken ankle -- as well as a fractured skull -- in a street attack in December 2014. Crolla chased off burglars from a neighbour's house but was then attacked with a concrete slab when he caught up with them.

Crolla has substituted swimming and yoga for running. The changes have coincided with the best results of his career: a draw with Darleys Perez for the vacant WBA belt, followed by knockout wins over Perez and Ismael Barroso, before losing on points to Linares, considered the division's No 1.

"I still do yoga and swimming -- I've not run since the Perez fight two years ago," he added. "I'm lifting heavier weights in the gym and I'm more flexible than I've ever been. I'm trying to improve all round.

"I believe I've increased my speed, which is a big thing, quickening the feet up and quickening my reactions up."

Crolla, 30, spent a week training at a gym in Spain, with coach Joe Gallagher as part of his preparations for 31-year-old Linares.

"I went to Barcelona for a week or so and it was just training and hotel room, except for one night when we went to see Barcelona against Atletico Madrid. It was great to see them and we were lucky that it was a good game.

"I got some good rounds in over there. That was the first time I've been out there. It's something that we will do again."