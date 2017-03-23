Following the shocking defeat of No. 1 pound-for-pound Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and the close victory by No. 2 Gennady Golovkin this weekend, we could have a new top dog, says Dan Rafael. Video by Andres Ferrari (0:48)

Following the shocking defeat of No. 1 pound-for-pound Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and (0:48)

Editor's Picks Atlas: Why I left GGG off my pound-for-pound list ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas doesn't believe unified middleweight world titleholder Gennady Golovkin belongs in the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings top 10. He explains why.

Who is the world's best fighter, regardless of weight class? Check out ESPN's latest top 10.

Don't forget to check out Dan Rafael's divisional rankings, which are updated weekly.

For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

Note: Results are through March 23

1. GENNADY GOLOVKIN RECORD: 37-0, 33 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Daniel Jacobs, March 18

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. ANDRE WARD RECORD: 31-0, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified titleholder)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Sergey Kovalev, Nov. 19, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. VASYL LOMACHENKO RECORD: 7-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Nicholas Walters, Nov. 26, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Jason Sosa, April 8

4. SERGEY KOVALEV RECORD: 30-1-1, 26 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD12) Andre Ward, Nov. 19, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. ROMAN GONZALEZ RECORD: 46-1, 38 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight

LAST FIGHT: L (MD12) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, March 18

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. TERENCE CRAWFORD RECORD: 29-0, 20 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) John Molina Jr., Dec. 10, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Felix Diaz, May 20

7. CANELO ALVAREZ RECORD: 48-1-1, 34 KOs

DIVISION: Junior middleweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO9) Liam Smith, Sept. 17, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., May 6

8. MANNY PACQUIAO RECORD: 59-6-2, 38 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Jessie Vargas, Nov. 5, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. KEITH THURMAN RECORD: 28-0, 22 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (unified titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Danny Garcia, March 4

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX RECORD: 17-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO2) James Dickens, July 16, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Joe Cortez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Claudia Trejos, Carlos Nava and Salvador Rodriguez.

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

How our writers voted Pos. Atlas Trejos Cortez Nava Pilatti Parkinson Rafael Raskin Rodriguez 1 V. Lomachenko R. Gonzalez G. Golovkin S. Kovalev G. Golovkin G. Golovkin G. Golovkin V. Lomachenko G. Golovkin 2 T. Crawford A. Ward Andre Ward G. Golovkin T. Crawford A. Ward A, Ward G. Golovkin R. Gonzalez 3 K. Thurman T. Crawford R. Gonzalez A. Ward R. Gonzalez V. Lomachenko S. Kovalev S. Kovalev A. Ward 4 A. Ward G. Golovkin M.Pacquiao T. Crawford V. Lomachenko R. Gonzalez V. Lomachenko A. Ward S. Kovalev 5 S. Kovalev G. Rigondeaux V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko K. Thurman S. Kovalev R. Gonzalez T. Crawford M. Pacquiao 6 G. Rigondeaux S. Kovalev C. Crawford C. Alvarez A. Ward M. Pacquiao M. Pacquiao M. Pacquiao C. Alvarez 7 C. Alvarez C. Alvarez D. Wilder R. Gonzalez S. Kovalev T. Crawford T. Crawford R. Gonzalez V. Lomachenko 8 M. Pacquiao V. Lomachenko A. Ward S. Yamanaka M. Pacquiao C. Alvarez C. Alvarez C. Alvarez K. Thurman 9 E. Spence Jr. N. Inoue S. Kovalev K. Thurman O. Valdez L. Santa Cruz K. Thurman G. Rigondeaux T. Crawford 10 D. Garcia K. Thurman K. Thurman G. Rigondeaux D. Wilder K. Thurman L. Santa Cruz M. Garcia G. Rigondeaux

Others receiving votes: Deontay Wilder, (5), Leo Santa Cruz (3), Shinsuke Yamanaka (3), Oscar Valdez (2), Errol Spence Jr. (2), Mikey Garcia (1), Danny Garcia (1)

ESPN Experts' Poll Name 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Total Golovkin 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 75 Ward 0 3 2 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 65 Lomachenko 2 0 1 1 3 0 1 1 0 0 60 Kovalev 1 0 2 1 2 1 1 0 1 0 56 Gonzalez 1 1 2 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 56 Crawford 0 2 1 1 1 1 2 0 1 0 52 Alvarez 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 3 0 0 36 Pacquiao 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 2 0 0 34 Thurman 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 3 24 Rigondeaux 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 15

Notes: Kovalev wins tiebreaker over Gonzalez by better average.