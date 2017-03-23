For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.
Note: Results are through March 23
THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Joe Cortez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Claudia Trejos, Carlos Nava and Salvador Rodriguez.
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.
Others receiving votes: Deontay Wilder, (5), Leo Santa Cruz (3), Shinsuke Yamanaka (3), Oscar Valdez (2), Errol Spence Jr. (2), Mikey Garcia (1), Danny Garcia (1)
Notes: Kovalev wins tiebreaker over Gonzalez by better average.