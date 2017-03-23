        <
        >

          Pound-for-pound rankings: Gennady Golovkin is the new No. 1

          play
          Following the shocking defeat of No. 1 pound-for-pound Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and (0:48)

          Following the shocking defeat of No. 1 pound-for-pound Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez and the close victory by No. 2 Gennady Golovkin this weekend, we could have a new top dog, says Dan Rafael. Video by Andres Ferrari (0:48)

          12:53 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Who is the world's best fighter, regardless of weight class? Check out ESPN's latest top 10.

          Don't forget to check out Dan Rafael's divisional rankings, which are updated weekly.

          For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

          Note: Results are through March 23

          THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Joe Cortez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Claudia Trejos, Carlos Nava and Salvador Rodriguez.

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

          Others receiving votes: Deontay Wilder, (5), Leo Santa Cruz (3), Shinsuke Yamanaka (3), Oscar Valdez (2), Errol Spence Jr. (2), Mikey Garcia (1), Danny Garcia (1)

          Notes: Kovalev wins tiebreaker over Gonzalez by better average.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.