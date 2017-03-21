Dmitry Bivol will make his American television debut in defense of his interim light heavyweight world title when he takes on Samuel Clarkson on April 14 at the new MGM National Harbor outside of Washington, D.C.

The fight, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, is part of a tripleheader co-promoters Greg Cohen and Artie Pelullo's Banner Promotions announced on Tuesday and will headline Showtime's "ShoBox: The New Generation" (10 p.m. ET/PT) series.

"I am very glad that this will be my first fight televised in the U.S.," the 26-year-old Bivol said. "It's great that this is main event because that motivates me. Clarkson is a good defensive fighter. He can be aggressive and I expect this to be a tough fight. I look forward to introducing myself to American fans with a great performance, and I plan to defend my title with an exciting victory."

Bivol (9-0, 7 KOs), of Russia, will be fighting in the United States for the third time and will be making his second title defense. He was a standout amateur, going 285-15, and won the interim belt by unanimous decision over Felix Valera in May 2016 in Moscow. In his first defense, Bivol knocked out Robert Berridge in the fourth round on Feb. 23 in Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

The 26-year-old Clarkson (19-3, 12 KOs), of Cedar Hill, Texas, will be appearing on "ShoBox" for the third time in his biggest fight. He is riding a nine-fight winning streak since an eight-round decision loss to up-and-comer Jesse Hart in a 2014 super middleweight fight.

"This is a huge opportunity to prove my abilities to the world," Clarkson said. "Bivol is a crafty fighter from Russia and had a very impressive amateur career, mostly at 165 pounds. He's a good fighter and I definitely have to bring my A-game.

"I'm ready for the challenge because I do really well against European fighters. European fighters are slow and come forward a lot, and they're not big on head movement. We are working hard and have a lot of guys in the gym who fight with a similar style. By fight time I'll be ready for anything he has. I had to make up my mind if I wanted to be the lion or the lamb and, in the end, I decided I don't like losing. I rededicated myself and now I can't be stopped."

In the co-feature, welterweight prospects and former amateur standouts Juan Ruiz (18-0, 11 KOs) and Malik Hawkins (10-0, 7 KOs) will square off in an eight-round fight.

"This is a golden ticket for me to show what I'm capable of," said Ruiz, 30, who is from Venezuela but lives in Mexico. "I will do my best to give the fans watching on TV and those attending the fight the best show possible."

Hawkins, 21, of Baltimore, was initially being lined up to face 2012 Ukrainian Olympian Taras Shelestyuk (15-0, 9 KOs), but an injury kept Shelestyuk from taking the fight. Whether Hawkins, who was 98-2 as an amateur, was facing Shelestyuk or Ruiz, he is taking a big step up in competition for his first scheduled eight-round fight.

"This is a huge chance for me to showcase my skills and show I belong among the best in the welterweight division," Hawkins said. "There's nothing he can bring I haven't seen, and I plan on making him fight my fight. I get better when I fight talented fighters.

"To be honest, nobody I have fought so far has brought out the best in me, but I'm hoping that Ruiz does just that. A victory over him would put me in position to fight the opponents I need to fight to take that next step toward becoming a contender."

The opening bout will feature 29-year-old Baltimore featherweight prospect Glenn Dezurn (8-0, 6 KOs), who was 87-7 as an amateur and is trained by the elite trainer Barry Hunter, will square off against an opponent to be determined in an eight-round match. Dezurn is married to Franchon Crews, who was a standout amateur and lost a four-round decision to two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields in November in the pro debut for both women.