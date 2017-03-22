Anthony Crolla is not expecting a drastically improved Jorge Linares in their WBA world lightweight title rematch on Saturday.

Linares ended a lay-off of nearly a year -- due to a fractured right hand that needed surgery -- when he earned a unanimous point decision win over Crolla last September to silence the Briton's home supporters at the Manchester Arena.

Despite the Venezuelan's inactivity before their last fight, Crolla insists he faced the best three-weight world champion Linares could offer ahead of their rematch back at the same venue.

"He had a long layoff before our last fight but he was still very good against me that night, going on his past performances," Crolla told ESPN. "It wasn't like I came came short against him when he had a bad night. He had a good night and I came up short, the right man won but there wasn't a lot in it.

"I think he will change a few things. He will box to his strengths, throwing punches in bunches, clusters, and he has fast hands. I would have beaten him if he was like some of his past performances. I don't think he can be miles better."

Victory over Crolla made Linares, 31, world champion again after he had been stripped of the WBC belt for inactivity due to injury earlier last year.

Three-weight champion Linares is unbeaten in five years, triumphant in four consecutive world lightweight title fights and is regarded as the division's No 1.

But Crolla has made strides in his own career that at times seemed destined never to progress beyond domestic disputes after two defeats five years ago. Then, in December 2014, Crolla suffered a fractured skull and broken ankle when he was attacked by burglars, who he had chased from a neighbour's house. Crolla was hit by a concrete slab and was hospitalised by the injuries that left his career in doubt.

"I never stopped believing but there were times when it seemed very unlikely what I'm doing now," Crolla told ESPN.

"People said I'm due an easier fight but I want to be fighting the best that's out there. Boxing is a short career and I'm not going to be around for years to come. But I feel I'm still improving and I will be around until I'm not improving no more.

"I see some of my gym mates still going at 34 but I won't be doing it when I'm 34. I will see how it goes and I will assess it over the next few years. I'm not putting a time limit on it. I love boxing but I won't let it take too much from me."

One fight Crolla wants before his career is over is a match-up with fellow Mancunian Terry Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOs), the WBO world welterweight champion.

The pair even went to the same school and Crolla says that his defeat to Linares has not diminished interest in the fight with his local rival and friend.

"There's always a chance I could fight Terry," Crolla told ESPN. "He's fighting in April and there's always going to be talk of that fight. I would be interested, of course, if it makes business sense."