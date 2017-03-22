Hughie Fury will challenge Joseph Parker for the WBO world heavyweight title in New Zealand without his father and trainer Peter Fury, who has been denied a visa.

Manchester's Fury, 22, is due to take on Parker in the champion's hometown of Auckland on May 6 and Team Fury had applied for a 'special direction' exemption for Peter Fury to be granted entry into the country.

Editor's Picks Joshua, Klitschko in a classic battle of youth vs. experience Some may say this fight should've happened a few years ago, but heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champ Wladimir Klitschko believe it's happening at the right time.

Crolla cuts out the distractions for Linares Anthony Crolla has adopted a more reclusive lifestyle in order to make improvements for his rematch with Jorge Linares.

Parker set to defend belt against Fury on May 6 The heavyweight title bout between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury will take place in New Zealand, Parker's home country. The fight had been planned for April 1, but delays pushed it to May 6. 2 Related

That bid has been rejected by Immigration New Zealand, who confirmed in a statement: "Mr Fury was ineligible for a visa unless granted a special direction.

"His case was fully considered and all representations submitted on Mr Fury's behalf were taken into account before a decision was made to decline his request for a special direction."

Hughie Fury, who is the cousin of former WBA Super, WBO an IBF world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury -- also trained by Peter Fury -- has not fought since April 2016.