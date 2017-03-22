Hughie Fury will challenge Joseph Parker for the WBO world heavyweight title in New Zealand without his father and trainer Peter Fury, who has been denied a visa.
Manchester's Fury, 22, is due to take on Parker in the champion's hometown of Auckland on May 6 and Team Fury had applied for a 'special direction' exemption for Peter Fury to be granted entry into the country.
That bid has been rejected by Immigration New Zealand, who confirmed in a statement: "Mr Fury was ineligible for a visa unless granted a special direction.
"His case was fully considered and all representations submitted on Mr Fury's behalf were taken into account before a decision was made to decline his request for a special direction."
Hughie Fury, who is the cousin of former WBA Super, WBO an IBF world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury -- also trained by Peter Fury -- has not fought since April 2016.