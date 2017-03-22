Lightweight Romero Duno, coming off a big upset over prospect Christian "Chimpa" Gonzalez two weeks ago, has signed a promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions, the company announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs), 21, was one of Golden Boy's brightest prospects when he faced Duno (13-1, 12 KOs) on March 10 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on the company's "LA Fight Club" card and shockingly got knocked out in the second round.

Duno, 21, of the Philippines, who was making his United States debut, knocked him down in the first round and then knocked him down again and out a round later.

It was the kind of victory that opened the eyes of Golden Boy, which offered him the contract.

"We saw Romero's power in the ring. He is the real deal," Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. "He has exceptional power, along with the talent and desire to be a great fighter. He could be the next big boxing star from the Philippines as time is on his side, and I'm pleased he chose Golden Boy to introduce him to a wider audience in the U.S."

The win against Gonzalez was the fourth in a row for Duno since an eight-round decision loss to undefeated Mikhail Alexeev in Ekaterinburg, Russia, in May 2016.

"I am very thankful to Golden Boy Promotions for giving me a chance to showcase my talent on the big stage," Duno said. "I also want to thank my team, Sanman Boxing, for believing in me. I still can't believe that this is happening to me. God is good."

Duno turned pro in July 2014 and won his first nine bouts before facing Alexeev. Following Duno's knockout of Gonzalez, he received a hero's welcome when he returned to the Philippines from Los Angeles on Wednesday, with hundreds greeting and cheering him at the airport.