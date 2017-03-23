Blue-chip middleweight prospect Jason Quigley says he won't let Glen Tapia stand in the way of his goal to be world champion. (1:51)

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya wants his new series, "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN," to succeed, and to do so it means his company is going to have to regularly put on entertaining and competitive fights.

So De La Hoya is prepared to accept something that no promoter wants to even consider.

"I hate to say this but we're probably going to see a lot of our prospects lose," De La Hoya said. "We have roughly 80 fighters under Golden Boy Promotions. A lot of these guys are developing and we have taken them to the 15-0 records, the 10-0 records, and now it's time to match them up. You win, you move on. You lose, you go back to the drawing board. We will be matching our prospects with our other prospects and, therefore, some of our guys are going to lose but we hope the fans will see some exciting fights."

In the first main event, blue chip middleweight prospect Jason Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs), 25, of Ireland and based in Los Angeles, will square off against Passaic, New Jersey's Glen Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs), 27, in a 10-round bout at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, a regular home for Golden Boy fights.

In the co-feature, former bantamweight world titleholder Randy Caballero (23-0, 14 KOs), 26, of nearby Coachella, California, will have the hometown crowd behind him for his 10-round junior featherweight fight with Jesus Ruiz (36-7-5, 25 KOs), 27, of Mexico. Caballero will be fighting for the first time in 13 months.

In another televised fight, 2012 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza, 27, of Houston, who is trained by Virgil Hunter and became the first female fighter signed by Golden Boy in December, will make her pro debut against Rachel Sazoff (0-2), 26, of Hamilton Township, New Jersey, in a four-round flyweight bout.

De La Hoya sees the new series as platform to kill two birds with one stone, so to speak. In addition to trying to make entertaining fights where the winners are not pre-ordained, he also sees it as a launching pad for fighters to shine and take the next step up the boxing food chain.

"It's a platform for fighters who are ready to take that next step onto HBO. That's the bottom line," De La Hoya said. "This series is you either sink or swim. We have many, many prospects, fighters we have been building, and now on ESPN, you'll sink or swim. We'll match you up with good, tough competition."

Case in point is Quigley. Golden Boy has very high hopes for him. And even though Tapia has lost two fights in a row by fourth-round knockout to good opponents in David Lemieux and Michel Soro, he is a step up in competition for Quigley, whose most notable opponent to this point is James De La Rosa.

"Tapia is the toughest opponent that Quigley has had in his young career. We want to see how he performs," De La Hoya said. "Let's see if he sinks or swims. Tapia says he will bring the fight to him, so let's see what happens."

De La Hoya said he considers Quigley to be among Golden Boy's top five prospects. "He's obviously a tremendous prospect," De La Hoya said. "His amateur background helped a lot. He has that experience that can take him very far professionally. I strongly believe Jason is the whole package in and out of the ring and being in the middleweight division opens a lot of doors and presents a lot of opportunities. I'm not saying we're going to move Jason Quigley fast and get him to a world title shot this year but he is on his way to becoming a world champion. He's definitely in our top 5 prospects."

Quigley is excited to be the featured fighter on the first card of the series as it shows just how much Golden Boy believes in his potential.

I feel honored and humbled that Golden Boy has chosen me to lead the ESPN series, and be able to show the world what kind of talent I have, and what type of shows Golden Boy can put together," Quigley said. "I have a lot of fans from back home who are coming to the U.S. to support me, and I am honestly so humbled by that. I hope that one day I can give back, and go home to Ireland to give my hometown fans a special treat."

And since Tapia has never been one to dance around or run away from a fight, Quigley said he will be ready to stand and trade if that's what it takes.

"If Tapia wants a war, I'll give him a war," he said. "I'm prepared for anything. Winning this fight brings me one step closer to my dream. Winning the (regional) NABF title will be fantastic. I still have a long way to go, and am dedicated to making my dream of being a world champion come true."

The fight is also important for Tapia because a third loss in a row would be a death blow to his career.

"I'm honestly really excited for this fight. Not only because it's a televised ESPN fight for the NABF title but because it's been a tough couple of years for my career," Tapia said. "People are looking at this like this a make or break fight for me, and even though most people would hate to be in this position, I look at it as an opportunity to bounce back and show the world who Glen Tapia really is.

"I have a lot of fans that believe in me and have been waiting for my return, but I also have a lot of critics that question if I can do this, and that's a challenge that I'm more than ready to take. My job is not to listen to the critics; my job is to handle my business in that ring and show them why I belong here. At the end of the day, I can sit here and talk about what I'm going to do to Quigley, but the truth is you guys don't want to hear that. Actions speak louder than words so I'll just show you guys."

Beyond Thursday's card, the next "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" show is April 1 in Las Vegas, headlined by a match between unbeaten junior welterweights Antonio Orozco and KeAndre Gibson followed by an April 20 card in Verna, New York, topped by Michael Perez versus Marcelino Lopez in a junior welterweight fight.

The remainder of the dates are set but the fights are in the works but De La Hoya said that the series will move around the country.

"This is a truly a national platform that we have here," De La Hoya said. "We want to take the show on the road -- Boston, San Francisco, we're looking at Texas, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C. The way we built our 'LA Fight Club' series, which sells out, the fans see even fights. That's what we want to do with ESPN - get the fans used to seeing great fights, whether the cards are on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays, and where it doesn't even matter who's fighting because you know there will be great fights."