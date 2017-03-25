Sergey Kovalev has revealed he has signed an agreement for a rematch with WBA Super, IBF and WBO world light-heavyweight champion Andre Ward.

Russia's Kovalev (30-1-1-KO26) handed over the three titles in Las Vegas back in November after finding himself on the wrong end of a controversial unanimous decision -- despite sending Ward to the canvas in the second round.

Now looking for revenge, the 33-year-old said via social media: "A couple of days ago I signed a new memo for a rematch which was sent to me by Roc Nation. Still waiting on 'Son of Judges' to sign it."

'Son of Judges' is a thinly veiled jibe at Ward, who calls himself 'Son of God' -- and Kovalev's trainer John David Jackson was quick to wade in having previously branded Ward "a diva and a control freak."

Jackson added on his own social media account: "Andre Ward doesn't want the rematch or he is lying and cheating the fans. He initially wanted to retire and now is asking for it to be delayed."

Ward, who is also 33, has enjoyed an unbeaten professional career primarily as a super-middleweight; defeating the likes of Carl Froch, Mikkel Kessler and Chad Dawson at 168lbs.