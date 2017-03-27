There is a very real possibility Jorge Linares and Mikey Garcia will clash this summer. Put simply, that world lightweight title unification bout is one of the most exciting prospects the sport has presented in recent times.

They don't talk trash, they don't seek constant limelight (Garcia's recent penchant for bowties is an anomaly) and they certainly won't swerve each other in a bid to preserve status and reputation. They are two three-weight world champions currently vying for supremacy at 135 pounds and both appear keen to settle the issue.

Prior to Saturday night, most would have had Garcia (36-0-KO30) a clear favourite against Linares. In the wake of Linares' schooling of Anthony Crolla, some may even point to the fight going the distance as reason to side with the American even more firmly. They might want to watch the first half of Linares' performance again.

Linares-Crolla II is hard to assess. There can seldom have been a 12-round world title rematch so one-sided yet it was a fight of two halves -- pre-knockdown and post-knockown.

Jorge Linares sent Anthony Crolla to the canvas in round seven in Manchester. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Before addressing the chasm in class, it would be remiss not to stress that Linares' success is not Crolla's failure. The heart Crolla showed was more than worthy of the post-fight praise from the Venezuelan and regardless, Crolla is not the type to enjoy defeat perceived as glorious. His popularity will endure -- his career has surpassed all expectations -- but a man of such drive and desire will initially find it tough to look on the bright side.

Crolla's honour firmly in the bank, he simply came up against someone with more talent. An extraordinary amount of talent, to be not at all precise because it's immeasurable. The way Linares moves around a boxing ring in search of moments to pierce the guard, feint, make his opponent's shots look ugly or throw dazzling combinations is pantherine. He is able to string several of those activities together in nanoseconds.

The Linares love-in will go on and on. He's genuinely a joy to watch. Meanwhile, his harshest critics may be feasting on the morsel that last night's WBA world title defence went the distance -- even after Crolla was sent tumbling to the canvas by a vicious counter left-uppercut in the seventh round.

In analysing the reasons Linares won by decision rather than stoppage last night, first mention must again go to Crolla's punch resistance and sheer willpower. The challenger's trainer Joe Gallagher was trying to pull him out prior to the final round. Linares may have welcomed Crolla's protests proving successful but certainly out of respect for his foe rather than malice towards him.

Nobody but the combatants themselves can ever say with any authority that one fighter has ever 'carried' another. In fact, it's a terrible suggestion to make and social media all too easily becomes a breeding ground for such needless disrespect. Crolla earned his right to hear the final bell and go the distance with one of the best in the world a second time; fully.

Linares did become more passive after the knockdown... or rather, he was less keen to be the aggressor. With arguably all of the first six rounds in the bag and a 10-8 in the seventh, his tactics thereafter resembled a football team that'd gone 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go and was 'shutting up shop.' The champion is nobody's fool and what's most likely is he was simply making 100% sure he retained his crown by minimising risk.

There are also the hand injuries that have plagued Linares' career to think about. It's no secret his backhand has been a problem for some time. Furthermore, he may have already turned 32 if and when he faces the mighty Garcia. 'No age at all!' I hear you cry, but if he's to be the one who walks away from that showdown with the titles, he'll need a functioning right hand and a full petrol tank, so preserving both bones and lungs is shrewd.

Mikey Garcia, right, decimated Dejan Zlaticanin's reign as WBC champion. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On to Garcia (36-0-KO30). Like Linares, who speaks little English and communicates with the Western world primarily through his boxing, the Californian possesses an air of mystery. Smiley and seemingly straightforward, Garcia was unable to fight for two-and-a-half years due to a contract dispute in 2014. Nobody knew if he would be the same fighter ahead of his return in the summer of 2016.

Nine months, two fights and two knockouts later, Garcia is WBC world lightweight champion. The way he knocked Dejan Zlaticanin out cold put him in pound-for-pound discussions almost as soon as the Montenegrin crashed to the floor. Still just 29, the second coming of Garcia is a looming presence in the sport and only Linares and super-featherweight king Vasyl Lomachenko appear capable of posing a threat.

Finally, just for added thrills, there's vulnerability in the match-up; particularly on the part of Linares. His three trips to the UK have won him countless fans but Kevin Mitchell knocked him down on his maiden voyage and he has been stopped three times in his career -- twice in early rounds. Will he be able to cope with the power of Garcia, who has himself been deposited to the canvas by Roman Martinez?

Two things are certain: Garcia vs. Linares will not match Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao for widespread public anticipation and secondly, it will be a greater spectacle. Low fanfare, big rewards -- much like Linares' post-knockdown performance on Saturday night.