Anthony Crolla insists he can still be involved in world title fights after being outclassed by Jorge Linares on Saturday.

Linares (42-3-KO27) produced one of the finest performances by an overseas boxer on British shores in recent years as he floored Crolla (31-6-3, 13 KOs) in the seventh round to earn 118-109 scores from each of the three judges at the Manchester Arena.

While Linares looks forward to a world title unification clash with Mikey Garcia, Crolla insists more big nights lie ahead for him, including the possibility of stepping up a division to face fellow Briton and WBA super-lightweight champion Ricky Burns (41-5-1-KO14).

"I would grow into [super-lightweight] and Burns has come up from super-featherweight so that could be an option down the line," Crolla told reporters. "I was as big as Linares and physically I feel strong. I want to be involved in big fights and if a big fight is put to me I will take it.

"I'm going to have a little break with my family now. I felt I improved in camp for this fight. I believe there will be plenty of big fights out there for me. I've got to rest up for a few weeks now because I've had a busy two years."

Venezuelan Linares' victory was more comfortable than the 115-114, 115-113 and 117-111 scores he beat Crolla by in September to take the Briton's WBA world lightweight title.

But Manchester still has a world lightweight champion in Terry Flanagan (32-0-KO13), who went to the same school as Crolla and defends his WBO belt against Russian Petr Petrov (38-4-2-KO19) on April 8.

"Terry Flanagan is certainly an option, but I don't know what his plans are," Crolla said. "I think I've shown in the last few years I've got no problem fighting anyone in the division."

One hurdle to Crolla challenging Flanagan is that they are shown by rival UK broadcasters and guided by rival British promoters.

Crolla's promoter Eddie Hearn would happily match the Manchester boxer against Scotland's first three-weight world champion Burns, who fights IBF champion Julius Indongo (21-0- KO11), of Namibia, on April 15.

"The Flanagan fight could be an option down the line but Terry Flanagan, great fighter, has sold 400 tickets with a couple weeks before his next fight," Hearn told reporters. "There are other options like Ricky Burns, who is trying to unify the division, and I would not rule out that option either."

Crolla, 30, pleaded with trainer Joe Gallagher to let him finish the fight as his corner man tried to pull him out after the 11th round.

Linares, 31, was too good and better on all levels -- but Crolla never lacked heart or determination. He courageously fought on as Linares peppered him with fast, stinging combinations and punishing uppercuts.

Crolla, left, could face fellow Britons Ricky Burns or Terry Flanagan next. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"Maybe in a few years I will look back and be proud to share the ring with him twice," said Crolla, who had five stitches in a cut above his left eye. "My ribs were in bits from round four, but that's not an excuse. He was sharp and accurate. I lost to the better man.

"I thought early on I was landing a few shots to the body and he was slowing down... but he obviously wasn't. His movement was very good."

Linares, who lives in Las Vegas, left England with the WBA, Ring magazine and WBC Diamond belts and expectation mounting that he will face American Mikey Garcia in his home city this summer.

Garcia (36-0-KO30), 29, of California, looked impressive in his second fight since returning from over two years out due to a legal dispute with former promoter Top Rank when he knocked out Dejan Zlaticanin by third-round knockout for the WBC title.

Linares is now mandatory challenger for Garcia's WBC title which he was stripped of last year due to inactivity caused by an injured hand. The rival world lightweight champions both claim they want the fight. And Crolla says there is not a better fight available to make at lightweight than Linares-Garcia, a clash between two champions of three weight divisions.

"It's a great fight, I'm a fan of both of them," said Crolla. "Garcia looked brilliant last time out but I think Linares has done something similar with this one. I hope Linares, but it's a great fight between two purists."