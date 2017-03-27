Irish sensation Katie Taylor is calling for women's professional boxing rounds to be increased from two to three minutes having extended her pro record to 4-0 on Saturday in Manchester.

The former Olympic champion -- who is gunning for a world title shot -- fought eight rounds for the first time as she comfortably accounted for Milena Koleva.

Despite lowering Koleva to the canvas in the penultimate round, Taylor was unable to finish the Bulgarian off, and the Irishwoman believes a move to align the time of the rounds with men's professional boxing would enhance the chances of knockout wins.

"Definitely if you had three-minute rounds you would have a better chance of stopping these girls, for sure," Taylor said.

"It does make for a different fight as well. We spar three-minute rounds all the time. I'm happy to go three-minute rounds.

"I think you would see a lot more knockouts in the women's game then."

Taylor's trainer Ross Enamait echoed his charge's sentiments.

"I'd love to see three-minute rounds, I hate the twos. Most of these girls, you're not going to hit them one time and knock them out cold.

"To knock the girls out you're going to have to break them down to the body, and when you have an extra minute that's a lot more time to get those fatigue stoppages."

Taylor's next fight is on the undercard of the world heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on April 29.