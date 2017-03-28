World IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale will not allow thoughts of avenging his sole career defeat to George Groves dictate the latter stages of his career.

The 31-year-old Londoner (23-1-1-KO14) has long been linked to a lucrative rematch with boyhood rival Groves (25-3-KO18) but is also targeting unbeaten pound-for-pound kings Gennady Golovkin and Andre Ward as he plots a quintet of bouts before retirement.

Editor's Picks Scorecard: DeGale-Jack a good start to 2017 Boxing fans could not have asked for a better way to start 2017. James DeGale and Badou Jack engaged in a tremendous bout that should be already a contender for fight of the year.

James DeGale-Badou Jack bout ends in draw In the first major bout of the year, James DeGale and Badou Jack fought to a draw in their super middleweight title unification bout, which should be in the running for fight of the year honors. 1 Related

On the prospect of renewing his rivalry with Groves, who edged a majority decision in their 2011 clash, DeGale told The Telegraph: "Of course I'd like to put that right because we grew up together in the same amateur club, but the cream always rises to the top and now people are seeing who is the genuine world-class fighter of the two of us.

"But If I never fight him again, though, it would not be the end of the world.

"I just want the big fights because I have reached close to my goal to having enough money to retire. I've been in this sport a long time and I genuinely don't want to go on too long. If the Golovkin or Ward fights could be in Las Vegas, great, but I'd like to fight here again in the UK after having four fights on the road."

James DeGale was edged by George Groves when the pair met in 2011. Julian Finney/Getty Images

DeGale was last in action in January in a unification bout with then-WBC champion Badou Jack; the pair sharing a brutal majority draw that left DeGale with a deviated nasal septum and several missing teeth.

Speaking to The Times about the resulting operation on his nose, DeGale said: "I can be a bit vain, but I like to look good. I was getting tired during my fights because I was having to breathe out of my mouth."

DeGale and Groves were seen together at ringside at the David Haye v Tony Bellew fight in heated discussion.