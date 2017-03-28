Promoter Frank Warren is trying to land Terry Flanagan a summer fight against Jorge Linares or Vasyl Lomachenko -- dashing hopes of an all-British bout with Anthony Crolla.

WBO world lightweight champion Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOs) must first come through a fourth defence against Spain-based Russian Petr Petrov (38-4-2, 19 KOs) in front of his home city supporters at the Manchester Arena on April 8.

Warren has already made an offer for the Briton to meet WBA world lightweight champion Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) in a title unification fight and has had talks with U.S. promoter Bob Arum about Ukrainian Lomachenko (7-1, 5 KOs) challenging Flanagan.

Linares, who comprehensively beat Crolla on points in a rematch last weekend, is being linked to a big fight against WBC champion Mikey Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs) in Las Vegas next.

But Warren has not given up hope that Linares will have a third fight in a row in Manchester.

"The Crolla fight is on the backburner because he got comprehensively beat by Linares, his second defeat on the trot, and the WBO wouldn't allow him to get a shot at Terry after two losses," Warren told ESPN.

"[Crolla's promoter Eddie] Hearn is telling me Crolla's a big ticket seller, but are those people going to turn up again after he has just lost again?

"The fight I'm interested in -- if Terry comes through against Petrov -- is Linares or Lomachenko.

"We made two big offers for Crolla to fight Terry and he decided to go in a different direction.

"I've been talking to [Linares' promoter] Oscar De La Hoya for a long time. There may be talk of the Garcia fight but we have made them a big offer and Terry is in the mix now for these sort of fights."

And Warren has also been discussing the possibility of Lomachenko visiting the UK later this year to face Flanagan.

Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and already a two-weight world champion after only eight professional fights, defends his WBO world super-featherweight title against Jason Sosa at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland, also on April 8.

Linares beat Crolla in Manchester on Saturday, and Flanagan's promoter Frank Warren is confident he can convince the Venezuelan to return to the city for a third time. Lee Smith/Reuters

California-based Ukrainian Lomachenko, 29, has spoken of his intention to move up a division and Warren is confident of making a fight against Flanagan.

"If Terry doesn't get Linares, there's Lomachenko who is the best fighter in the world in my opinion," he said.

"I've been talking to Lomachenko's promoter Bob Arum about it and they are both fighting on the same night.

"We're aiming to make it, either Lomachenko or Linares, this summer in Manchester and he's capable of winning both fights.

"Now that we have a bigger platform for Terry with his fight shown on BT Sport, it's important that he does the business and we can then make a fight like this. Petrov is highly thought of in the States, it won't be easy."

Flanagan, 27, is not so dismissive of fighting Crolla (31-6-3, 13 KOs), who went to the same Manchester school as him, and is willing to do it if there is public demand.

"I'm all for what the public want and if they want it then fine," Flanagan told ESPN.

"If it's for the right sort of money then fine, but I'm the champion and it has to be on my terms.

"But Frank wants the unification fights.

"The likes of Linares or Lomachenko are the fights I want first and foremost. I've got to get this fight done first and it's not an easy fight, I know that."