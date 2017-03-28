Former junior featherweight world titleholder Scott Quigg is set for his first fight under the guidance of new trainer Freddie Roach, the International Boxing Hall of Famer.

Quigg will face Viorel Simion in a 12-round featherweight contest on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight world title fight on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, where a sold-out crowd of 90,000 will be on hand, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced on Tuesday.

Scott Quigg and Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach's first bout together will take place April 29 against Viorel Simion in London. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Quigg parted ways with longtime trainer Joe Gallagher in February and announced his pairing with Roach, with whom he has been training at his Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California.

"This is a fight I'm really looking forward to," Quigg said. "It's my first fight working with Freddie and his training team and it's a fight that will catapult me right in the mix for a world title fight.

"Training camp couldn't be going any better. The switch out to L.A has been a breath of fresh air. The change of environment working with Freddie and the quality of sparring has really freshened things up and I'm excited to show the improvements made on such a massive platform at Wembley Stadium."

Quigg, 28, of England, successfully defended his junior featherweight world title six times before losing it by split decision to rival Carl Frampton in a heavily hyped unification fight in February 2016 in front of Quigg's hometown fans in Manchester.

During the fight Quigg suffered a broken jaw, which kept him out of action until December. For his return Quigg (32-1-2, 24 KOs) moved up to the featherweight division and knocked out Jose Cayetano in the ninth round before making the trainer change.

Simion (21-1, 9 KOs), 35, of Romania, has won five fights in a row since suffering his only defeat, a 12-round unanimous decision in 2013 to Wales' Lee Selby, who went on to win a featherweight world title.

"Simion is an experienced, skilful and strong fighter and his only blemish on his record is against the current IBF champion Lee Selby, who he pushed all the way," Quigg said. "I'm expecting and preparing for a very tough fight but one I'm very confident in and expect to put in the best performance of my career and put myself in line for shot at one of the champions."

Hearn said he is attempting to get the Quigg-Simion bout sanctioned as an official world title elimination match.

"This is a great fight for Scott and the last hurdle before he hunts (for) his second world title," Hearn said. "Simion gave Selby a great fight on our Hull (England) show a few years back and is an all-action fighter that will bring the heat on April 29.

"Because of both fighters' rankings, we are looking to apply to the WBA or the IBF to make this fight an official eliminator for the world title and if victorious I expect Scott's next fight to be for a featherweight world crown."