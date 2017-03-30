Former world heavyweight champion David Haye has welcomed the possibility of facing UFC star Jimi Manuwa on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's prospective bout with Conor McGregor.

Haye (28-3-KO26) is currently recovering from the Achilles surgery he underwent in the wake of the 11th-round stoppage defeat to Tony Bellew on March 3 -- but is already discussing potential future opponents.

Light-heavyweight Manuwa halted American Cory Anderson with a vicious first-round left hook earlier this month and then said in front of a sold-out crowd at London's O2: "David Haye, let's do this. We're two of the hardest hitters in London. I think that the fight makes sense.

"Conor wants to fight Mayweather, why not have me against David Haye on the same card?"

Haye, 36, was quick to respond to the challenge and revealed talks are already ongoing. Speaking on social media, the Bermondsey fighter said: "The answer is a resounding 'yes'.

David Haye is already plotting his next move despite defeat and injury. Dan Mullan Getty

"I was very impressed with his quick knock out the other night at the O2 Arena. If any of the mixed martial artists can convert over to be a successful boxer he has definitely got the body shape and style to do so.

"Yeah we have heard from Manuwa's management and UFC so it is something that we are looking at at the moment. Obviously it is a little way off being confirmed. But it is a fight that would unify a lot of the fans from both UFC and boxing and make a mega event."

Trash-talk, debate and negotiations over the potential meeting between Mayweather and McGregor has dragged on for months and other boxers such as Amir Khan have also expressed an interest in facing the controversial UFC star.