Nicola Adams will face Argentine Virginia Noemi Carcamo on her professional debut at the Manchester Arena on April 8.

The Briton has been preparing for her first fight in the paid ranks -- a four round flyweight contest -- with trainer Virgil Hunter just outside of San Francisco.

Carcamo, 32, who has lost her last two fights, is known as La Tigresa and has yet to fight outside of her homeland of Argentina.

"Now that my first opponent has been announced, all I want to do is get in the ring -- I'm so excited for my first fight," said Adams.

"Training with Virgil Hunter has been amazing, he's taught me some great new things for my professional debut."

Adams, 34, from Leeds, won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before deciding to turn professional with promoter Frank Warren.

Her fights will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport and she is due to fight again in Leeds on May 13.

"All my focus is on Saturday April 8 and the road to becoming a world champion," said Adams.

Other recent Olympic medalists to turn professional include American Claressa Shields, Ireland's Katie Taylor and American Marlen Esparza, who is Adams' girlfriend.

Briton Terry Flanagan defends his WBO world lightweight title against Russian Petr Petrov as main event of the show Adams features on.