COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Former super middleweight champion Mikkel Kessler is making a comeback.

The 38-year-old Dane, known as the "Viking Warrior," said Friday he hopes to get a fight against a "good guy."

Promoter Kalle Sauerland said no fights or tournaments have been lined up for Kessler.

With a 46-3-0 record, Kessler has held the WBA title three times and the WBC title twice. His last bout was May 25, 2013, when he lost to Carl Froch for the IBF super middleweight title.