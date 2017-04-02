Representatives for junior featherweight world titleholder Guillermo Rigondeaux and interim titlist Moises Flores have made a deal for the mandatory fight and avoided a purse bid.

The WBA announced on Friday that the sides made a deal and that the purse bid, scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the offices of the sanctioning organization in Panama City, Panama, had been canceled. The camps made their deal on Thursday.

Junior featherweight titlist Guillermo Rigondeaux, above, who's been out of action since last July, and Moises Flores have agreed to square off on June 17. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The fight is penciled in to take place on the undercard of the rematch between unified light heavyweight titleholder Andre Ward and former titleholder Sergey Kovalev. Their camps are working to finalize a deal for the sequel, which is slated for June 17 on HBO PPV, likely at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Rigondeaux-Flores was initially ordered last July. Finally, it was scheduled to take place Feb. 25 on the undercard of the Miguel Cotto-James Kirkland HBO PPV card, but that card was canceled when Kirkland suffered an injury.

That left Roc Nation Sports, Rigondeaux's promoter, and Tom Brown of TGB Promotions, representing Flores, to reschedule the fight. When the deal was not finalized in short order, the WBA ordered a purse bid, which would have seen the fighters split a winning bid 75-25 in Rigondeaux's favor had it been necessary.

Both fighters will be coming off long layoffs when they meet. Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), 36, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba who defected and fights out of Miami, has not fought since last July, when he stopped James "Jazza" Dickens in the second round in Cardiff, Wales.

Flores (25-0, 17 KOs), 30, of Mexico, has defended the interim 122-pound belt twice but has not fought since last June, when he outpointed Paulus Ambunda in Ambunda's home country of Namibia.