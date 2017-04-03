World heavyweight title challenger Hughie Fury will be his heaviest ever when he takes on WBO champion Joseph Parker on May 6 -- but he'll also be his leanest, says his trainer and father Peter Fury.

Fury (20-0-KO10) is hoping to follow his cousin Tyson Fury into the big-time with victory in New Zealand and will have his mentor in his corner after authorities reversed their decision to deny Peter Fury a visa.

On preparations for the trip to Auckland, Peter Fury told ESPN: "We've been in camp for quite a while.

Peter Fury has been granted access to New Zealand ahead of his son's fight. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"Hughie is not ailing anymore. He's in very, very good condition. He's averaging a pound or two a week in added weight so he's going to come in his heaviest but also his leanest. He'll be in fine condition on fight night.

"Before, his insides were inflamed due to the spots breaking out on his body which caused open wounds and meant his immune system was fighting that. It was very difficult for him to put on muscle and any weight he did put on seemed to be fat. He was carrying a high percentage of body fat and it was a frustrating time. Now that's ended.

"He's taken on the nutrition now, is responding well to the training and is putting on lean muscle."

Immigration New Zealand originally ruled Peter Fury would not be allowed to enter the country -- prompting some to speculate the fight would be relocated or cancelled -- but after a U-turn from the authorities, the trainer is relieved to be travelling for his son's big night.

"It [pulling out] wasn't an option we considered. We just said we'd look at it once we knew what was happening with the visa. It's a big fight for Hughie and would have been hard for him not to take it but no decision was made before the outcome of the visa situation.

"There was nothing I could do. I've never been to New Zealand before and I don't really know the system there. Everything has gone through with the lawyers -- it's gone through the protocol and, fortunately for me, they came up with the right decision. I'm very grateful.

"When you're an away fighter, you've got it all to do and you've got to take it off the champion. You don't expect to get a fair, crystal clear decision -- you have to go and take it. This is the highlight of his career and it's a mountain to climb. Parker is a good fighter but Hughie is coming fully prepared to take those belts.

Hughie Fury, left, is the cousin of former world champion Tyson Fury, right. Alex Morton/Getty Images

"It's important to go over there as a team. When people stick together, they become powerful. One man by himself is no use. Everyone knows this and we all need help. If you've got good, loyal people around you then it makes life so much easier.

"I'm fortunate we've got a good team. This is how it is and it makes it much easier to get the job done."

Former WBA Super, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury -- Hughie's cousin -- is expected to be part of the team making the trip.