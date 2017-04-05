Unbeaten super-lightweight Ohara Davies is determined to face a U.S. opponent after dispatching world title challenger Derry Mathews in style last time out.

Davies (15-0-KO12) confronted Floyd Mayweather when 'Money' visited London recently but 'Money Team' fighter Ashley Theophane subsequently ruled out the possibility of a clash -- prompting Davies to train his sights on Terence Crawford's latest challenger; John Molina.

Davies told ESPN: "I believe I've got all the Americans running scared. After I had that argument with Floyd, it got a million hits online and since then, all those fighters in the States have kept my name out of their mouths.

"I think they're afraid of me. They know boxing is now in the UK. We've got world champions and big fights here now. I've only had 15 fights but I'll be fighting for a world title not long from now. They all know that and that's why they're running scared.

"All of 'The Money Team' and all the other fighters bar Terence Crawford are running scared. He's the world champion and that's what I'm working my up to. I truly believe all the other fighters are afraid of me.

"Ashley Theophane has come out and said he doesn't want to fight me. John Molina is there and I'd be willing to face him. I saw him against Terence Crawford in his last fight and it looks like it'd be a big step up for me. My last steps up against Andreas Scarpa and Derry Mathews were so easy for me that I want a bigger one this time.

"I believe I'd knock Molina out in five rounds even though it'd be considered another significant move upwards, so if he wants it then he can get it next."

Davies, who is ranked in the top 10 super-lightweights in the world by both the WBC and the IBF, has also been linked to a domestic showdown with Scotland's Josh Taylor (9-0-KO8) and was recently engaged in a bizarre Twitter exchange with the aunt of 'The Tartan Tornado.'

That bout may have to wait, however, as Davies feels Taylor has so far failed to make a significant enough mark on the division.

Davies told ESPN: "Josh Taylor and I have been going at it on social media for quite a few months but compared to me, he's a nobody. He's had eight fights and his biggest win was against a washed-up Dave Ryan who came to lose.

"Taylor did his bit in the amateurs but has fought nobody of any calibre as a professional. His last fight didn't get any views. Was it even televised? He's not ranked by the governing bodies.

"He's not a big name and he had to send his auntie to send me a Tweet the other day. She sent me a message abusing me and I wrote back to her telling her that she's a bum and so is her nephew. They're all bums just looking for attention."

After stopping Mathews inside three rounds in early March, Davies is expected to be back in action this summer.