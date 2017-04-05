Wladimir Klitschko has warned IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua that muscles count for little when it comes to boxing.

Former divisional king Klitschko (64-4-KO53) meets Joshua (18-0-KO18) at Wembley on April 29 and with the Ukrainian now 41, many have suggested Joshua's physicality will prove decisive.

Klitschko is adamant that age and appearances are irrelevant, though, and stated: "AJ has a lot of energy, he's young, he wants to show it. He has these big muscles that give him confidence. He wants to demolish people right in front of him.

"Those muscles give him a lot of confidence. But did you hear about boxing? It's the sweet science. Otherwise Johnny (Nelson, the retired cruiserweight sat near Klitschko) would have done the same thing, he would have been pumped up like that.

Wladimir Klitschko, left, is bidding to regain one of the belts he lost to Tyson Fury, right. PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

"Every other person would have been like that and would have smashed people. Boxing is the sweet science. The ice is thin. The most vicious boxers were conquered.

"I have a lot of respect for Anthony and what he's doing. His commitment and physical ability - he can box, he can lift weights, he's strong. He can be a cross-fit world champion actually. He has great capability. I believe he could do it.

"There are a lot of boxers doing it, but cross-fit is not boxing."

Klitschko enjoyed a lengthy reign as the No. 1 heavyweight in the world and held the WBA Super, IBF and WBO world titles before being outpointed by Tyson Fury in November 2015.