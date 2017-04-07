British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is looking to stake his claim to a world title shot by destroying a former challenger this summer.

The 28-year-old from Brixton (20-1-KO15) maintains a rematch with Dereck Chisora this year is a distinct possibility -- but first intends to face one of Bryant Jennings, Mariusz Wach, Artur Szpilka or Gerald Washington.

Whyte told ESPN: "I'm the main event in June but I don't know the opponent yet. We are trying to get some kind of eliminator and are waiting to see the best route to go. There's the likes of Wach and Jennings, who both lost to Wladimir Klitschko and Szpilka and Washington, who both lost to Deontay Wilder.

Bryant Jennings is one of the heavyweights on Dillian Whyte's radar. Al Bello/Bongarts/Getty Images

"If I can get in there and do a better job than those champions did then it secures my place as a world title challenger. Jennings interests me because he talked some rubbish. I confronted him when I saw him and he didn't want to know.

"It was typical coward's behaviour. Jennings is a good fighter and he's in great shape but I don't think he's got the biggest heart in the heavyweight division.

"As for Chisora, that fight will always be there but he's got to fight Robert Helenius [on May 27] first. It could happen around December time if he keeps winning. If the money is right, we'll see what happens and it could be a final eliminator for the WBC."

Editor's Picks Helenius-Chisora rematch to take place May 27 Heavyweight Robert Helenius will face Dereck Chisora in a scheduled 12-round rematch on May 27 at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki.

2016 ESPN.com round of the year The raging bad blood that British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora brought into the ring paid off, as they waged a thrilling fight that included the 2016 ESPN.com round of the year. 1 Related

Whyte edged a split decision over Chisora in a brutal encounter back in December and is most famous for being the first man to provide Anthony Joshua with a serious test; taking the now-world champion to the seventh round before suffering a first career defeat.

Having shared a ring with both Joshua and former sparring partner Klitschko, Whyte is ideally placed to offer insight into the April 29 clash between the pair. Confident predictions on that fight are hard to come by, though.

He said: "They're similar in physique and stature but one is younger and one is more experience. It's difficult to pick between them. It's a good fight because it's a close fight. It's a dilemma trying to choose a winner.

Dillian Whyte, right, and Dereck Chisora, left, produced an epic domestic battle in December. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"If Anthony Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko I think he'll have to vacate either the WBA or the IBF because they'll both want mandatory fights. It's been a year since he defended against his mandatory challenger so the IBF will probably strip him.

"There are lots of options. I might fight for a vacant title or I might have a rematch with Joshua. I might go after Deontay Wilder or Joseph Parker. I'm in a good place and am just a fight or two from a world title so we're looking to get a big name."