The future of British boxing will be on display this month, as three fighters from Great Britain's 2016 Olympic team were added Friday to the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced.

Lawrence Okolie, Joe Cordina and Josh Kelly, all considered bright pro prospects, will appear on the April 29 card, which will take place before a British-record crowd of some 90,000 at sold-out Wembley Stadium in London.

Editor's Picks Can Klitschko dance to victory over AJ? Wladimir Klitschko says he's "obsessed" with reclaiming world champion status and the key to satisfying that obsession may lie in his feet rather than his hands.

England's Okolie (1-0, 1 KO), a 24-year-old cruiserweight, made his pro debut with a first-round knockout win March 25.

Kelly, a 23-year-old welterweight from England, is scheduled to make his pro debut on the undercard of the Ricky Burns-Julius Indongo junior welterweight title unification fight in Glasgow, Scotland, on April 15.

Cordina, a 25-year-old junior lightweight from Wales, is scheduled to make his professional debut on the undercard of the Martin Murray-Gabriel Rosado middleweight fight on April 22 in Liverpool, England.

Hearn said the trio of fighters will draw lots ahead of the event, with the man who picks No. 1 opening the show and the others waiting until they get the call for their ring walk.

"I'm delighted to add these outstanding young fighters to a historic night of boxing at Wembley on April 29," Hearn said in a news release. "In terms of platform and experience, there is no better stage for their career. It was nearly three years ago that Anthony Joshua kicked the night off at Wembley Stadium for [Carl] Froch vs. [George] Groves II, and I believe all three of these fighters have the ability to headline there in years to come.

"We will draw numbers on fight week with the No. 1 spot kicking off the night and the other two sitting tight for the knock on the changing room door as the huge 90,000 crowd begins to build."

One other fight on the undercard was previously made official: former junior featherweight titlist Scott Quigg (32-1-2, 24 KOs), in his first fight under the tutelage of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, taking on Viorel Simion (21-1, 9 KOs) in a featherweight fight Hearn hopes to have approved as a world title elimination bout.