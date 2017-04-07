Yuriorkis Gamboa, who has had four layoffs in his career of a year or more because of promotional issues or turning down fights, will fight for the second time in two months on May 5.

Gamboa, a former unified featherweight world titleholder, will take on Robinson Castellanos in the scheduled 10-round lightweight main event of the "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Friday.

The card will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET with additional undercard bouts airing live on ESPN Deportes and streaming on ESPN3 beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Yuriorkis Gamboa returned from a 15-month layoff on March 11 to easily outpoint journeyman Rene Alvarado over 10 rounds. Chris Farina/Top Rank

The card will take place on the night before the much-anticipated all-Mexican showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

"On the eve of the Mexico versus Mexico superfight that is Canelo versus Chavez, Jr., it was only fitting we throw the ultimate fan fiesta on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas," Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. "There is no better way to enjoy this special holiday than to come out and watch some top quality, action-packed fights, listen to the sounds of the mariachi bands and wave your Mexican flags."

Miami, Florida's Gamboa (26-1, 17 KOs), a 35-year-old 2004 Cuban Olympic gold medalist who defected, signed with Golden Boy in January and returned from a 15-month layoff on March 11 to easily outpoint journeyman Rene Alvarado over 10 rounds.

Now Gamboa is taking on Castellanos (23-12, 13 KOs), 34, of Mexico, who will be ending his own 14-month layoff. He has not boxed since being knocked out in the seventh round by Oscar Escandon in an interim featherweight title fight.

There are also two other 10-round fights scheduled for the telecast. In the co-feature, featherweight Abraham Lopez (22-0-1, 15 KOs), 29, of La Puente, California, will face Jesus Rojas (24-1-2, 17 KOs), 30, of Puerto Rico, who is unbeaten since 2008.

Opening the card, Yamaguchi Falcao (12-0, 6 KOs), 29, who claimed a bronze medal for Brazil in the 2012 Olympics, will face Morgan Fitch (18-0-1, 8 KOs), 34, of Pittsburgh, in a middleweight fight.

While Alvarez and Chavez will fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, they will weigh in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with the ESPN card taking place there a couple of hours later. Golden Boy said it will give away VIP reserved seats for the Alvarez-Chavez weigh-in with the purchase of a ticket to the Gamboa-Castellanos card. Tickets range from $10 to $30.