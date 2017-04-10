        <
        >

          Tyson Fury and Manuel Charr 'agree to fight' during confrontation

          Former world champion Tyson Fury is hoping to make a comeback at some point in 2017. Mark Robinson/Getty Images
          9:09 AM ET

          Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has verbally agreed to fight Manuel 'Diamond Boy' Charr during a ringside confrontation.

          The conversation and subsequent pushing match between Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) and Charr (30-4, 17 KOs) in Cologne was captured on video and posted online -- increasing speculation Fury will make a return to the sport.

          "Hey Tyson, you said you want to box again, here I am, I am the number six in the WBA ranking, you can fight me," said Charr.

          Fury responded: "I want to fight you diamond boy, whenever you want, though you're too small for me. When I'm back I'll fight you first, 100 per cent."

          Charr, 34, then referred to Fury as a "madman" and the pair then traded pushes before being separated.

          The 28-year-old Fury is currently without a boxing licence and is awaiting the results of a court hearing with UK Anti-Doping in May having been charged over traces of a prohibited substance. He has not fought since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

          Charr, who is based in Germany, challenged for a world title in 2012 but was knocked out inside four rounds by Vitali Klitschko.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.