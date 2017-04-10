Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has verbally agreed to fight Manuel 'Diamond Boy' Charr during a ringside confrontation.

The conversation and subsequent pushing match between Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) and Charr (30-4, 17 KOs) in Cologne was captured on video and posted online -- increasing speculation Fury will make a return to the sport.

"Hey Tyson, you said you want to box again, here I am, I am the number six in the WBA ranking, you can fight me," said Charr.

Fury responded: "I want to fight you diamond boy, whenever you want, though you're too small for me. When I'm back I'll fight you first, 100 per cent."

Me with the diamond 💎 boy after our heated confrontation 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Why so serious.😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/SFUj4cv1Yz — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 9, 2017

Charr, 34, then referred to Fury as a "madman" and the pair then traded pushes before being separated.

The 28-year-old Fury is currently without a boxing licence and is awaiting the results of a court hearing with UK Anti-Doping in May having been charged over traces of a prohibited substance. He has not fought since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Charr, who is based in Germany, challenged for a world title in 2012 but was knocked out inside four rounds by Vitali Klitschko.