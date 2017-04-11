The manager of WBO world lightweight champion Terry Flanagan is keen to begin talks over a fight with super-featherweight king Vasyl Lomachenko.

Flanagan (33-0-KO13) made a routine fifth defence of his crown against Petr Petrov in Manchester on Saturday -- winning comfortably on points -- but a few hours later was outshone by the performance of Lomachenko, who wowed Maryland with a ninth-round stoppage of Jason Sosa.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko (8-1-KO6) is already a two-weight world champion and revealed after dispatching Sosa that he would welcome the chance to step up another weight and showcase his skills at 135 pounds by facing Flanagan.

Flanagan's manager, Steve Wood, told ESPN: "We're certainly keen to negotiate for the fight. Lomachenko is a super-featherweight who was a featherweight so he'd be coming up here trying to be a three-weight world champion. With his ability, you've got to say he'd be capable of doing that.

Terry Flanagan, left, stings Petr Petrov with a left hand on the way to a points victory. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

"From our point of view, we have won our five defences easily and it's either a unification fight or Lomachenko next. Lomachenko is very good but Terry is a big lightweight with good foot movement.

"We're at the stage where we'd definitely compete with Lomachenko so why not have it and take the chance to fight one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world?

"I'm sure Lomachenko would carry power with him but eventually you get to a stage where you have all the slick moves but your punches don't have the effect that they had at the lighter weights. The punches coming back also come from bigger people.

"Terry is big at 135 pounds and the punching power would be with us going into the fight."

Manchester southpaw Flanagan, 27, is still looking for a career-defining fight but Wood believes he is capable of shocking the world against Lomachenko whether it be Manchester or in the U.S.

Wood said: "Hopefully, Terry's best will be enough to beat Lomachenko and then he'll be in a position to get the recognition he deserves. With five defences of his world title, people still aren't acknowledging that he's a good fighter.

Vasyl Lomachenko, left, outclassed Jason Sosa, right, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

"We believe Terry has what it takes to compete at elite level and become an elite fighter.

"To fight someone like Lomachenko, you need to be well paid. We'd have no qualms going over to America. It's not like we'd be facing an American hero -- we'd be fighting another foreigner. We'd be happy to have that fight wherever."

Should Flanagan be unable to secure a clash with 'Hi Tech' Lomachenko, Wood confirmed they will pursue a unification bout with WBA world champion Jorge Linares.