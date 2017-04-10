Lightweight contenders Luke Campbell and Darleys Perez will square off in a world title elimination fight on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced on Monday.

The fight, which will be part of the Sky Box Office pay-per-view telecast in the United Kingdom, will be one of the supporting bouts on the card topped by Anthony Joshua's heavyweight world title defense against former longtime champion Wladimir Klitschko. The stadium is already sold out with a British record crowd of 90,000 expected.

Lightweight contender Luke Campbell will be looking for his 5th straight win when he takes on Darleys Perez in a title elimination bout April 29 in England.

The winner between Campbell (16-1, 13 KOs), 29, of England, and Perez (33-2-2, 21 KOs), 33, of Colombia, will move a step closer to being the mandatory challenger for 135-pound world champion Jorge Linares (42-3, 27 KOs).

"This is the fight of my career so far and I'm so excited to be boxing on this huge night at Wembley," Campbell said. "I feel like I've been improving with every performance and believe now that I'm ready for a shot at the world title."

Campbell, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, has won four fights in a row since an upset split decision loss to Yvan Mendy in December 2015.

Perez, a former lightweight world titleholder, lost the belt by fifth-round knockout to Anthony Crolla in England in November 2015 in a rematch of a previous draw.

Perez is 1-0-1 since losing to Crolla. However, the draw, which came against Maurice Hooker in a junior welterweight bout in November on the Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev undercard in Las Vegas, was controversial. Most thought Perez won handily.

"Darleys Perez is by far my toughest fight yet but I need to come through this in order to face the champions," Campbell said. "We have identified Linares as a fight we want and this win would put us No. 1 in the WBA and in a great position to fight him. It's going to be an incredible experience and I'm looking forward to shining on the big stage."