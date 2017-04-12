Power-hitting heavyweight prospect Trey Lippe Morrison, the fighting son of the late former heavyweight world titleholder Tommy Morrison, suffered a broken hand in training, forcing him to withdraw from a planned June 9 bout, promoter Tony Holden announced on Tuesday.

Lippe Morrison, who underwent surgery to repair the injury on April 7, was supposed to box in one of the televised bouts on Showtime's "ShoBox: The New Generation" series at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, on International Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend in nearby Canastota, New York.

Trey Lippe Morrison, the son of the late heavyweight titleholder Tommy Morrison, will miss his June fight. Tony Holden Productions

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Lippe Morrison (13-0, 13 KOs), who is trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, is expected to be sidelined for about three months.

Lippe Morrison, 27, of Vinita, Oklahoma, and a popular draw on Holden's regular cards at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, has not fought since a second-round knockout of Ty Cobb in December. Lippe Morrison was scheduled to fight on Feb. 10 on a "ShoBox" card but withdrew from that bout because he suffered a deep cut over his left eye during a sparring session during his training camp.

"This is a minor setback," Roach said. "This kid not only has talent but he's an extremely hard worker. He was back in the gym two days after surgery."

Holden said he hopes to have Lippe Morrison back on a future "ShoBox."

"I spoke with ('ShoBox' executive producer) Gordon Hall and he was confident that Trey will be back on the series by the end of the year," Holden said. "I'm pushing to have a 'ShoBox' card with Trey and (unbeaten junior welterweight prospect) Ivan Baranchyk together in Miami, Oklahoma, or Joplin, Missouri, this fall."