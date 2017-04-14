Hughie Fury believes Wladimir Klitschko will beat Anthony Joshua and hopes to then meet the Ukrainian with three world heavyweight titles on the line.

Klitschko lost the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles in a shock points defeat to Hughie's cousin, Tyson Fury in November 2015, and has been kept inactive since, in the longest lay-off of his career.

Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs), 41, was left frustrated after Tyson Fury twice pulled out of a rematch and then claimed to be suffering from depression.

In the meantime, Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) has emerged as a challenger and faces WBO champion Joseph Parker in New Zealand on May 6.

Klitschko, who reigned for over nine years until Tyson beat him, can regain his old IBF and WBA belts if he beats Hughie's fellow Briton Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

Klitschko might be the betting underdog against 27-year-old knockout machine Joshua, but Hughie believes he can silence the London crowd and upset the odds.

"Joshua is too soon for this fight and I think Klitschko is hungrier for it," Fury told ESPN. "Don't get me wrong, I hope Joshua wins, but I think Klitschko will win as it's way too soon for Joshua.

"Klitschko is too experienced and you can't buy that experience he has. Tyson beat him because Klitschko couldn't control what he was doing inside and outside of the ring. He didn't know what he was going to say or do in the ring.

"With Joshua, Klitschko has got him contained and a man like that is dangerous. 100 per cent, Klitschko will win it. Joshua has got power and has been knocking everyone out, but Klitschko is really smart and uses his distance really well.

"Klitschko is hungry after getting beat by Tyson and he wants to make a statement. I think we will see a new Klitschko."

Hughie, 22, heads to New Zealand next week for his world title shot and as Parker's first challenger after Tyson Fury gave up the belt due to mental health problems. Hughie believes the winner of his fight will move on to face the victor of Joshua-Klitschko.

"I want to win this fight and then fight Klitschko or Joshua because I want all the belts, I don't want to fight nobodies."