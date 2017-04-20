After their titanic tussle at The O2 on March 4th, Steve Bunce analyzes whether the wounded Tony Bellew and David Haye could meet again in the ring next year. (2:13)

Martin Murray admits Saturday is his last chance to revive his career and keep alive his dream of winning a world title.

The Briton has returned to middleweight to take on Gabriel Rosado at the Echo Arena in Liverpool and neither can afford another setback.

Murray (34-4-1, 16 KOs), from St Helens, lost two and drew one in world middleweight title attempts before losing another at super-middleweight.

After a controversial draw with Felix Sturm in Germany (2011), a points loss to Sergio Martinez in Argentina (2013) and an 11th round stoppage defeat to Gennady Golovkin (2015), Murray stepped up to super-middleweight and lost a split points decision to Arthur Abraham (also in 2015).

Murray then suffered a third defeat in two years to fellow Briton George Groves in June, before out-pointing Nuhu Lawal in November but the 34-year-old decided he still had to return to middleweight.

Martin Murray has his hand raised after beating George Beroshvili during their Super Middleweight contest at the Echo Arena on June 26, 2015. Dave Thompson/Getty Images

"I still feel that I can become a world champion and beating a class fighter like Rosado on a big show that I am still well capable of landing a belt," Murray said.

"I know that I still have a world title in me. Middleweight was all tied up with Golovkin but super-middleweight was more so I moved up. Having gone up there and fought the best up there, they are big guys and I feel that I am better placed at middleweight.

"Golovkin still has all the belts but he might have to move up to get the fights he wants and that could open things up once more.

"People have always written me off. I've moved to super-middleweight, I thought I should have won the title against Abraham. Against Groves, I was far from my best but I left it all in the ring and nearly spun it on its head late on and that was me at only 60 per cent.

"Rosado is a quality fighter and I don't think his record does him justice. He'll go anywhere and fight anybody and he's been in with all the top guys.

"He's tough and comes to fight, and that's my style too, so that's why I am excited about it and the fans are too because there's no way that our styles won't gel. It's going to be a war - but only when I want it to be a war. No disrespect to him, but I feel I am a level above him, and I think it will tell."

Rosado (23-10, 13 KOs), like Murray, also challenged world middleweight No. 1 Golovkin for his world titles and lasted until the seventh round in 2013. The Philadelphia boxer, 31, was also stopped by Peter Quillin for the WBO belt later in 2013 and has lost four of his last six fights.

"The pair of us know what it's like to fight world class guys and fight for world titles and we also know what it's like to miss out when you've worked as hard as you possibly can to fulfil your dreams," said Rosado.

"This fight is everything to me and it's likely the same for Murray and when you get a fight where both fighters can't afford to lose then you usually get fireworks and this is something the both of us are aware of."