Former four-division world titleholder Adrien Broner is in trouble with the law yet again.

Broner was arrested on an open warrant and booked into the Kenton County Detention Center in Covington, Kentucky, just outside of his hometown of Cincinnati, on Thursday, though he was released a few hours later after posting a $503 bond.

Broner was stopped by police after crossing into Kentucky in a bullet-riddled Chevrolet Suburban. According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, police linked Broner and the rented vehicle to reports of shots being fired on a street in Cincinnati, where 10 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene. There were eight bullet holes in the car, according to police, the newspaper reported.

According to police, Broner told them someone shot at the car after following him from a bar in Cincinnati. Broner was not injured.

Covington police then arrested him on an open warrant from 2014 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges and the SUV was seized. Broner, 27, is scheduled for a court appearance on April 27.

Adrien Broner was arrested in Kentucky on an open warrant from 2014 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Stephanie Trapp/Showtime

Broner (33-2, 24 KOs), who has won world titles at junior lightweight, lightweight, junior welterweight and welterweight, is coming off a 10-round split decision win against Adrian Granados on Feb. 18. Earlier this week, Showtime announced it was making plans to feature Broner in the main event of a card this summer.

Thursday's arrest was just the latest on a lengthy list of Broner arrests that date to 2007. A more recent example came last April. Days after he was stripped of his junior welterweight world title for failing to make weight and then knocked out Ashley Theophane in the ninth round in Washington, D.C., Broner returned to Cincinnati and turned himself in on outstanding arrest warrants related to felony assault charges he faced stemming from a late-night incident outside a Cincinnati bowling alley in January 2016.

In that case, Broner was accused of assaulting a man and robbing him of $12,000 at gunpoint after allegedly losing the money to the victim during a night of high-stakes betting on bowling games.

On the day the trial was scheduled to start in July, Broner showed up late to the court and was hung over, according to the judge. He held Broner in contempt of court and sent him to jail for a month this past summer. The case was eventually dropped when the accuser failed to show up to testify.

Months later, Broner, apparently at a low point, posted messages on social media indicating he was contemplating suicide, though he said he got through the issues and vowed that he had matured leading up to the fight with Granados.