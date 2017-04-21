Cruiserweight world titleholder Beibut Shumenov suffered an eye injury during training on Wednesday, and on Thursday he postponed his defense against Yunier Dorticos.

Shumenov and Dorticos, the interim titleholder and mandatory challenger, were scheduled to meet April 29 at Sam's Town in Las Vegas.

With Shumenov-Dorticos postponed until Shumenov is healed from his injury, the original co-feature between interim featherweight titlist Carlos Zambrano and challenger Claudio Marrero will move into the main event position of the Premier Boxing Champions card (Fox Sports 1/Fox Deportes, 10 p.m. ET).

"It is disappointing that Shumenov suffered an eye injury in training. Unfortunately, that's the nature of boxing,'' said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, who is promoting the card. "We were looking forward to seeing him defend his cruiserweight world title against Dorticos. I hope he makes a full recovery and we can reschedule the match.

"Now, we're looking forward to Carlos Zambrano making his Mayweather Promotions debut in a scintillating match against a very tough challenger in Claudio Marrero."

There is no timetable yet on when Shumenov is expected to return from the injury.

Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs), 33, who owns a secondary title to Denis Lebedev's main world title, and Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), 31, both have been out of the ring for 11 months and will see their layoffs extended. The fight is long overdue.

The 32-year-old Zambrano (26-0, 11 KOs), of Peru, won an interim belt in March 2015, defended it in August of that year and has not fought since.

Marrero (21-1, 15 KOs), a 28-year-old southpaw from the Dominican Republic, has won seven fights in a row since dropping a competitive decision to former world titleholder Jesus Cuellar in 2013.

The new co-feature will pit 22-year-old Jeison Rosario (12-0, 9 KOs), of the Dominican Republic, in his United States debut against Nathaniel Gallimore (17-1-1, 14 KOs), 28, of Jamaica, in a 10-round middleweight fight.