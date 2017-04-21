Middleweight Anthony Fowler, the captain of the 2016 Great Britain Olympic team, is going pro under the guidance of Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hearn announced that he has signed Fowler, who will make his professional debut on the undercard of the Kell Brook-Errol Spence Jr. welterweight world title fight on May 27 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England. Fowler's bout will be part of the Sky Box Office pay-per-view telecast in the United Kingdom, Hearn said.

Liverpool's Fowler, 26, who won a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal and was a six-time ABA champion, will be trained by Dave Coldwell, who counts former cruiserweight titlist Tony Bellew among his fighters.

Anthony Fowler was the captain of the 2016 Great Britain Olympic team. DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP/Getty Images

"When I won Commonwealth gold that made my own name and then boxing in the Olympics and now turning pro, I really feel I can make a big impact in the city (of Liverpool)," Fowler said. "I think being British champion in 18 months is a good target for me. I've got good people around me that give me great advice and allow me to just train and prepare to fight while they take care of that. I trust them a lot and they will pick the route for me and choose the right fights at the right time, which I know is so important in boxing."

At the Rio de Janeiro Games, Fowler was eliminated in his opening-round bout, getting knocked down and losing a unanimous decision to Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan.

"I achieved everything I could do in the amateurs apart from getting a medal at the Olympics," Fowler said. "I waited for Rio because I wanted to go to the Olympics but I was also gaining experience fighting the best of the best. As a pro I think that's going to show as there's very few people in England that can live with me and it's only the very elite in the world that beat me in the amateurs. So I think I am going to shine as a pro and my style is great for it.

"I've been knocking people out in the amateurs with big gloves on so I think in the pros that I'll have more time to pick my shots and over the longer distance I'll be able to take my time and look really good. As long as I keep my head down and live the life, I don't see any reason why I won't become a world champion."

Hearn was pleased to add another prospect to his company's deep stable.

"Anthony has had an incredible amateur career but I really believe that his style is perfect to achieve in the pro game and to entertain fight fans in the arenas and on Sky Sports," Hearn said "He comes from a great fighting city and with his links and family history to Liverpool football club we expect him to be a major star both in his hometown and all around the country."

Fowler's cousin is Liverpool soccer legend Robbie Fowler.