Anthony Joshua insists he will not lose his cool when he steps out in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Briton says he will have no problem dealing with the size of the occasion when he meets Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) makes a third defence of his IBF world heavyweight title, with the vacant WBA belt also on the line, in the biggest fight of his professional career.

Joshua, who won an Olympic gold medal in front of his home fans in London five years ago, says he will stay calm rather than psyching himself pre-fight in 'Mike Tyson mode'.

"Fighting isn't just about who has the biggest punch, you've got to deal with all the emotions, the trash talk, the this, the that, how your energy levels are," Joshua told reporters.

"So it's just a dimension of how to win the fight and if you can control your nerves in this big arena it makes a massive difference in your performance.

"We know how much sport has a mental side, as much as you look at us physically you know how important the mental side of sport is.

"I've shut down people in an arena before when I've walked to the ring, loads of people and I've gone into Mike Tyson-mode when you walk in like a brick, and then you become stiff.

"But what I've learned about myself, when I'm embracing it, when I'm smiling, I'm touching people, I'm appreciating that support, I feel good."

Joshua enjoys home support so much that he does not want to leave it.

The IBF world heavyweight champion, who lives in north London when he is not training at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield, says he is in no rush to fight in America and Las Vegas, where boxing's biggest fights have generally taken place in recent years.

"British boxing is booming at the minute," Joshua told reporters.

"Britain is always overlooked, people said, 'You have to go to America to be respected'. Not any more. You come here, you come and fight us. That's what I like and it's amazing how the tables have turned.

"If I was to go to America, we all know the history of the sport with judging and home fighters, so it has to be well worth it. And this is when you do get into the politics and the finances. You have to make it worth your while.

"I'd love to fight in Africa like Ali and Foreman did, that would be amazing. I'd love to fight in Vegas but it's on the backburner. Being the home fighter is the main thing.

"I haven't had to have a fight in America, so I don't think it's that important to have to go to America to make it bigger than what it is already."

A rematch with Klitschko -- what ever the outcome next weekend -- is a likely option but Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn believes the Briton, who has fought exclusively at home since his 2012 Olympic gold medal success, should take his career overseas.

"Victory on Saturday can make him the biggest star in Britain and in world boxing," said Hearn.

"His profile is incredible and the brands that are supporting him. He's everywhere at the moment, but we are only scratching the surface. You have to fight in different countries to break down different markets, whether it's Africa, the Middle East or America."