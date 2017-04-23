There is a prehistoric brutality about the style of Avtandil Khurtsidze.

With no jab to speak of and only occasional, cursory tips of the hat to conventional technique in general, the mandatory challenger to Billy Joe Saunders' WBO world middleweight title grimly trudges around the ring and throws hooks loaded with power enough to fell anyone in the division.

A previously-unbeaten Tommy Langford was the prey on Saturday night; the veteran Khurtsidze detonating a counter left on his opponent to spark a scene of Georgian jubilation and confirm a shot at Saunders.

Having been visibly shaken by the visitor's power in the opening round, Langford at least showed Saunders a blueprint of how to overcome Khurtsidze. Unfortunately for the Devon fighter, Khurtsidze subsequently served Saunders warning that it will be perilous to stray from that blueprint for even a split second.

That's really all it was, too; a split second. Langford, perhaps becoming over-confident at having boxed himself back into the fight with intelligent maintenance of distance, threw a one-two and tarried in range a fraction too long. Around came the punishing left and down he went. Before the end of the fifth, the fight was done.

Avtandil Khurtsidze celebrates victory over Tommy Langford in traditional Georgian garb. Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Khurtsidze's antics in the ring in the immediate aftermath were entertaining. He sank to his knees and pounded the canvas repeatedly. The booms of the impact dominated an arena otherwise silenced by their man's defeat. Then on went a traditional Georgian hat, out came the national flag and it was on with the dancing. Khurtsidze seems to be what they call 'a character.'

Enter another of the sport's extroverts; Saunders. Promoter Frank Warren was quick to confirm July 8 as the date Khurtsidze will challenge Saunders in London and having watched Langford's demise from ringside, the champion sat at the top table at the post-fight press conference.

Khurtsidze's English is limited -- a shame given you imagine he has lots to say for himself. His trainer, Andre Rozier, fought most of the verbal battle on his behalf but upon catching sight of Saunders' midriff, Khurtsidze was quick to dub him "heavyweight."

It's true Saunders will have to shrink considerably in the next two months. Even when he does, he will retain a height advantage over Khurtsidze measuring some seven inches and given he also possesses by far the superior boxing skills, this bout looks to be the perfect opportunity to serve up a reminder of his phenomenal technical gifts.

Billy Joe Saunders clashed with Avtandil Khurtsidze as he prepares to defend his world title against the Georgian. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A fully-fit, fully-focused Saunders is capable of putting on a boxing clinic against Khurtsidze, whose methods are agricultural at best. At 5'4", the challenger is almost as wide as he is tall and with a limited reach is reliant on getting close to his foe. Saunders would be well advised to keep this at long range for as much of the 36 minutes as is humanly possible.

While Saunders hold the trump card of technique, Khurtsidze holds that of power. Saunders has already repeatedly referred to Khurtsidze as 'Danny DeVito' and next to other verbal highlights such as: "Georgia. Full of w******" and: "You've got a big nose," constant mention of the Hollywood actor will prove all the more pertinent if it reminds the champion to manipulate range.

The term "a clash of styles" is as worn out as the canvas Khurtsidze hammered in celebration but this bout will be truly that; pure boxer against wild puncher. It's very much one to look forward to.