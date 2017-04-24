Wladimir Klitschko hopes his superior experience will give him the edge in Saturday's world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian says Joshua could "crumble like a cookie" when he defends his IBF title and with the vacant WBA belt also on the line in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua, 27, has only been a professional for three and a half years, after winning Olympic gold at London 2012, and has knocked out all 18 professional opponents.

The Briton will start favourite, but the former champion says his experience will be decisive.

Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs), 41, began his professional career in 1996, after also winning an Olympic gold medal, and reigned for nine and a half years as world champion until suffering a shock points loss to Tyson Fury in Nov 2015.

Joshua has yet to be taken beyond seven rounds, while Klitschko has gone 12 rounds in eight title fights.

Klitschko has also fought in front of huge crowds at outdoor stadiums on multiple occasions and had 50 more professional bouts.

Wladimir Klitschko lost his world titles to Tyson Fury in November 2015. Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images

"Experience is something that you cannot buy in a shop, you gain it over the years," Klitschko told reporters.

"It is an advantage. At the end of the day we look at history and you have Mike Tyson, the youngest heavyweight champion at 20 years and he was rolling over guys before that with more experience than him.

"Yes, on one hand, on the other hand it is also about momentum and timing. In the fight people could be in great preparation and great spirit and I've seen that they crumble like a cookie right before the first bell.

"I've seen it happen. I've seen the build up and the determination and just before the first bell they crumble like a cookie and totally lost the concept. It all depends on the person and characters.

"It is a foundation that is important. How you prepare, how you deal with it, but anything can happen in the fight like injuries or whatever and you have to deal with it and suck it up to keep going to reach your goal."

Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Klitschko, the former world No 1, is returning to action after his longest lay-off in the pro ranks and, despite now being his 40s, he is refusing to say when he will hang up the gloves.

"Hopefully I have a couple of years left in me," said Klitschko. "I was always saying health and motivation is very important. If one of those things is missing then it doesn't make sense to continue.

"Anthony Joshua is a great fighter, I'm taking the best out there to fight to be the best. I think it's challenging and I'm already winning in this situation because I already took on the challenge.

"My next stage is bigger than my last. The attention to the previous fight was less than compared to this. It is an upgrade, it is a winning upgrade. I do love it."