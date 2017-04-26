Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will be watched by a record-equaling crowd of 90,000. ESPN looks at the story of the last time fans turned up in such numbers in Britain.

Len Harvey had to abandon his car and walk past ticketless fans fighting with police before turning up late for his record-setting fight with Jock McAvoy.

Half an hour after walking into White City Stadium amid the chaos of a riot scene and gridlocked streets, Harvey was in the ring in front of at least 90,000 on a wild night on July 10, 1939.

Harvey and McAvoy were not global superstars like Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko are today, but they still attracted the same audience -- possibly more -- that will see Saturday's IBF-WBA world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium.

There was not even a proper world title on the line. The British Boxing Board of Control claimed Harvey-McAvoy was for their version of the of the world light-heavyweight title, but three days after the Britons fought, Billy Conn beat Melio Bettina for the bona fide vacant world light-heavyweight title in America.

However, the questionable value of the title did not diminish the fight's appeal: Everyone in London, it seemed, wanted to be there.

Harvey was one of Britain's leading and most well-known sportsmen between World War I and World War II (1918-1939).

And his fourth scrap with McAvoy was a welcome -- if brief -- distraction from the start of the World War II, which was less than two months away.

The rivals were popular figures who the masses could relate to. Both struggled with poverty early in their lives, which drove them into professional boxing, rather than the amateur Olympic success Klitschko and Joshua enjoyed before joining the paid ranks.

Harvey, who was born near Callington in Cornwall, even had his first professional bout aged 12 as a flyweight.

"There wasn't much work to be had in Plymouth when I was a kid," said Harvey.

"My father was out of a job. I did a milk round before school and boxed for money at night. I was 12 and a half."

Len Harvey's arm is held aloft as he's confirmed the victor of his fourth bout with Jock McAvoy. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Harvey (111-14-10, 57 KOs) worked his way up through the weight divisions, and after moving from the far south west of England to London, won British titles at middleweight, light-heavyweight and heavyweight within 12 months (December 1932 to November 1933).

His rivalry with McAvoy captured the public's interest and made their fourth and final fight such a must-see event.

The pair were well matched and shared the British middleweight and light-heavyweight titles between them in this period. McAvoy (132-14-1, 88 KOs) had also knocked out reigning world middleweight champion Babe Risko in the first round of a non-title bout at Madison Square Garden in 1935.

But McAvoy, whose real name was Joe Bamford and adopted a ring name so his mum would not know he was fighting, was beaten by world light-heavyweight champion John Henry Lewis back at Madison Square Garden in 1936. Later in the year, Lewis, an American, traveled to London to defeat Harvey on points at Wembley.

Lewis' retirement in 1938 prompted the British Boxing Board of Control to declare it would recognize the winner of Harvey-McAvoy IV as world champion, and Harvey helped boost interest when he insisted that ticket prices be slashed from five shillings to half a crown.

Harvey left contract negotiations to his wife/manager/press officer Blossom and in total made £100,000 career earnings, which is small change compared to the £10 million Joshua will get just for fighting Klitschko.

"See you tomorrow, it's my turn to win," McAvoy said to Harvey at the weigh-in in Holborn.

Harvey replied: "We shall be meeting on the eve of my birthday. I hope you'll provide me with a suitable present."

All roads in the capital led to White City Stadium on fight night but by 6 p.m. traffic had ground to a halt. People had to abandon cars and walk to the west London venue.

Even the fighters on the bill were stuck in a two-mile traffic jam around Shepherds Bush and the show began late. Irish heavyweight Jack Doyle, who faced Eddie Phillips as chief support, was so frustrated by sitting in traffic that he got out of his car, which was behind's Harvey's, and walked to the stadium. Things did not get better for Doyle, who was knocked out in a round by Phillips.

Harvey's journey from just off Holland Park Avenue, where he lived, should only have been a ten minute trip but took him an hour as his car crawled through traffic in West London.

But a bigger story was unfolding at the stadium.

The front page story of the Daily Express the following day -- under the headline "Thousands locked out" -- claimed the biggest fight of the night happened outside the ring when thousands without tickets stormed through the barriers to get inside.

Police tried to keep hordes of fans at bay with truncheons, and an estimated 10,000 people rushed at one of the entrances. Some police officers had to be treated for injuries, and ambulance staff were kept busy by the recurring surges on the entrances.

Ticketless fans pulled down three iron gates to get inside, and there well could have been more than the 90,000 official figure inside the stadium that was built for the 1908 Olympics.

The oval-shaped venue's sloping stands, which mostly hosted greyhound racing and athletic events before it was demolished in 1985, were dangerously overcrowded after the successful surges.

The main event was due to start at 9 p.m. -- but Harvey did not arrive at the venue until 9.05 p.m. due to the traffic and the surging crowds. The car Harvey was traveling in had its windows smashed in, and he ended up getting out and walking, according to contemporary reports.

It was the start of a tough night for Harvey, whom the Daily Express reporter Frank Butler claimed came to being the closest to being knocked out.

The fight for Harvey's British and vacant Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles and the British Boxing Board of Control's "world" title, lived up to expectations after a 40-minute delay in starting.

And even as the pair ducked under the ropes, fans were still arriving.

Len Harvey laid claim to the world light-heavyweight title and fought nearly 150 times. David Savill/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

It was described as "a grim, relentless duel between two men who knew every trick in the game" with a lot of holding and punches landed on the inside.

Harvey suffered a flash knockdown early in the second round, and in the following rounds there were some fierce, relentless toe-to-toe exchanges.

Those in the cheaper seats, in the gloom at the back of the stands, were getting restless for more action by the 10th round. Harvey obliged by landing more hooks and seizing control until McAvoy threatened to end it in the penultimate round.

McAvoy -- known as the "Rochdale Thunderbolt" -- was in trouble on the ropes in the 14th when he caught Harvey by surprise with a right hook that sent the Cornishman tottering into a corner. McAvoy, sensing victory was near to level the four-fight series, unloaded a series of crunching body shots, and Harvey had to hold on to the ropes to stay upright.

Harvey just about survived and then recovered quickly in between rounds before the last session, when he crucially regained control by boxing clever to seal the points win.

It was hailed as Harvey's greatest win yet after matching McAvoy punch-for-punch and then out-thinking him in the later rounds.

"Science triumphed over brute force," wrote Boxing News editor Gilbert Odd.

"He proved to be what many people had for a long time been calling him -- 'Master of the Fistic Art'. By conserving his stamina and energy, moving to long range and into close range as it suited him, he picked up points with precision punches."

Len Harvey and Jock McAvoy shake hands ahead of facing off at White City. Planet News Archive/SSPL/Getty Images

Harvey celebrated with a holiday to Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and that summer had a job working at Butlin's, a holiday camp in Skegness, giving exhibitions.

With debatable claims to being world champion, and at the height of his popularity, Harvey seemed set for even bigger things. Fights against Welshman Tommy Farr or even world heavyweight champion Joe Louis were next, according to contemporary reports.

But Harvey's boxing career met a premature and unfulfilled end due to World War II.

Harvey fought just once more in June 1942 with barrage balloons in the sky above White Hart Lane, the home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Harvey, almost 35, had not fought for three years and suffered his first knockout defeat to an RAF sergeant and former milkman called Freddie Mills, a future world champion.

Harvey, who reckoned he had 418 fights in total although only 146 are recorded in modern-day accounts of his career, served as a a physical training instructor in the RAF during the War, later promoted to the rank of Pilot Officer, and in later years he ran the Star and Garter pub in Islington, north London. Harvey, whose son Terry died from meningitis as a teenager, was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. (Harvey died in November 1976.)

McAvoy never hit the same heights again, and after a couple defeats to Mills, he had his last bout in 1945. After boxing, McAvoy met a desperately sad end. He committed suicide by taking an overdose of sleeping tablets on his 63rd birthday in 1971. After contracting polio, McAvoy was left in a wheelchair at age 39, six years after the end of his boxing career.