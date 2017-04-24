Scott Quigg's featherweight fight with Viorel Simion on Saturday has been elevated to an eliminator for the IBF world title.

Briton Quigg (32-1-2-KO24) faces his Romanian opponent as part of the undercard for the world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

It is the first time Quigg will have Freddie Roach in his corner since deciding to work with the American trainer. Victory would set up a shot at IBF champion Lee Selby.

Lee Selby wants to fight Carl Frampton this summer. Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Welshman Selby (24-1-KO9) has yet to confirm who his next fight will be against, after his team expressed concerns over the medical condition of mandatory challenger Jonathan Barros.

"It's a great opportunity for Scott and with the uncertainty over Jonathan Barros, it's very likely that the winner in Saturday will have to fight Lee Selby next," said Quigg's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

"It's a fight Scott is targeting and one he would jump at, so Saturday's win now becomes even more vital."

Simion (21-1-KO9), 35, is ranked No 4 by the IBF, one place above Quigg, who lost a world title unification fight at super-bantamweight with Northern Irishman Carl Frampton in February last year before deciding to step up a division and then change trainers.