IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby believes Carl Frampton, Abner Mares and Leo Santa Cruz are running scared and is ready to vent his frustration on a mandatory challenger.

Former world super-bantamweight king Scott Quigg will face Viorel Simion on Saturday for the right to challenge Selby (24-1-KO9), who is dismissive of either man posing a threat and relishing the chance to make an example of the winner.

Selby told ESPN: "Quigg is a big name in the UK. If he comes through it's a decent domestic showdown but he's not as big a name as Frampton so that would have been the bigger fight. Frampton is a star worldwide so I'd much prefer to fight him.

"The three fighters I was looking to fight -- Frampton, Mares and Santa Cruz -- all mentioned my name but when my management team made them offers, they all went quiet. None of them want to go with me.

Scott Quigg will face Viorel Simion in an eliminator for the IBF world featherweight title. PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

"It's frustrating when they all call it on and then disappear when we agree to fight. I'll get this mandatory fight out the way and then I'll go chasing those big names again."

Selby schooled Simion on points in 2013 and while he would have fancied the Romanian to overcome Quigg had the two met back then, the champion makes the Lancastrian favourite to get the job done on the undercard of Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on Saturday.

Selby -- dubbed 'The Welsh Mayweather' -- added: "If it was a few years back, I'd pick Simion to beat Quigg back when I fought him but I watched Simion's last fight and although he beat Andoni Gago easily, he looked like he'd aged a lot.

Carl Frampton had been expected to face Lee Selby after losing his world title. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

"I think featherweight will end up suiting Quigg. He looked very thin and drawn at super-bantamweight. He'll be a lot healthier at four pounds heavier. To be honest, though, I'd outclass him the same way I'd outclass Frampton. They bring no threat.

"People might think I'm talking stupidly but getting in there with them is the only way I'll get to prove my point. My style would make Quigg look average. The same with Frampton. That's why Frampton doesn't want to fight."

Selby won the belt in May 2015 with a stunning stoppage of Evgeny Gradovich. He has since made a trio of defences against Fernando Montiel, Eric Hunter and Gago.