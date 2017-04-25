Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) will defend his heavyweight title against former champion Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, in a fight where also a vacant belt will be on the line.

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko Where: Wembley Stadium, London

When: Saturday, April 29

TV: Showtime, 4:15 p.m. ET (live); HBO 11 p.m. ET (tape delay)

This is Joshua's third defense since winning the title in a a KO2 victory against Charles Martin in April 2016 at the O2 Arena in London. Since then, he has stopped Dominic Breazeale in June and Eric Molina in December.

For Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs), this is the first fight since losing his titles to Tyson Fury in 2015 after a 9½-year second title reign.

Full fight card Fighters Rounds Division/Title Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko 12 For Joshua's IBF heavyweight title

WBA vacant heavyweight title Scott Quigg vs. Viorel Simion 12 IBF featherweight eliminator Luke Campbell vs. Darleys Perez 12 WBA lightweight eliminator Katie Taylor vs. Nina Meinke 10 Female lightweight Lawrence Okolie vs. Russell Henshaw 4 Cruiserweight Josh Kelly vs. TBA 4 Welterweight Joe Cordina vs. Jay Carney 4 Junior lightweight

Related stories

Klitschko on Joshua bout: 'It's my signature fight'

Wladimir Klitschko will go down as one of the legendary boxers in the sport's history. So why is he saying this weekend's fight against Anthony Joshua will be career-defining? Dan Rafael

Harvey vs. McAvoy: The Joshua vs. Klitschko of its age

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will be watched by a record-equaling crowd of 90,000. ESPN looks at the story of the last time fans turned up in such numbers in Britain. Nick Parkinson

Recent history shows why Joshua could have advantage over Klitschko

Based on their most recent fights, it is understandable why heavyweight world titleholder Anthony Joshua is favored to beat Wladimir Klitschko when they meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Dan Rafael

The good, the bad and the ugly: Remembering some of the most anticipated heavyweight fights

Will the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko fight be one of the time capsule? The most anticipated heavyweight fights in boxing history not always delivered on the hype ... but some did. By Nigel Collins

Wilder eyes winner of Joshua-Klitschko bout

Heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder is hoping to face the winner of Saturday's Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko bout in a unification fight later this year. Dan Rafael

Wladimir Klitschko's top fights

Through his first 68 professional fights, which are former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko's best victories? He could add another one Saturday night against Anthony Joshua. By Dan Rafael

Anthony Joshua's top fights

The best moments of Anthony Joshua's professional career have come in his past four fights ahead of his toughest test yet -- Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday. By Nick Parkinson

Quiz: Joshua vs. Klitschko How much do you really know about Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko? Test your knowledge with ESPN's quiz, provided by our resident expert Steven Lynch. Let's play

Does boxing need to be saved?

As soon as the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko match was made, there was excited chatter about how Joshua might become boxing's next savior. But we have been down that road before. By Nigel Collins

How Joshua-Klitschko was made

Negotiating a deal to make the heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko wasn't difficult, according to Joshua's promoter. The main reason: Both fighters wanted it. By Nick Parkinson

Joshua believes Klitschko will come forward

Anthony Joshua expects Wladimir Klitschko to be better and more aggressive than his last fight when they meet on Saturday. By Nick Parkinson

Klitschko: Inexperience could undo Joshua

Wladimir Klitschko predicts Anthony Joshua will 'crumble like a cookie' in their world heavyweight title fight on Saturday. By Nick Parkinson

Klitschko brothers have history vs. British fighters

It might be cordial between former heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko and titlist Anthony Joshua ahead of Saturday's fight, but Wladimir is used to seeing a different side to British boxing. By Nick Parkinson

Both Showtime, HBO to air Joshua-Klitschko

Showtime and HBO will produce separate U.S. telecasts for the fight between heavyweight world titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champion Wladimir Klitschko following a deal announced Monday. By Dan Rafael

Klitschko: All the pressure on Joshua

Wladimir Klitschko says there's a 'combination of tremendous pressure' weighing on Anthony Joshua's shoulders ahead of their heavyweight title fight next Saturday. By Nick Parkinson

Joshua slams 'disrespectful' Fury

IBF heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua says his mind is on the task ahead against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 despite a recent social media exchange with the outspoken Tyson Fury. By Nick Parkinson

Joshua vows to avoid 'Mike Tyson mode'

Anthony Joshua insists he will not lose his cool when he steps out in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. By Nick Parkinson

Joshua slams 'disrespectful' Fury

IBF heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua says his mind is on the task ahead against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 despite a recent social media exchange with the outspoken Tyson Fury. By Nick Parkinson

Klitschko to Joshua: I am Everest

Wladimir Klitschko has compared himself to the highest mountain in the world, and says 'it's going to take another life in April' when he meets Anthony Joshua at Wembley. News services

Nothing easy about Joshua-Klitschko U.S. TV deal

In less than three weeks, Anthony Joshua will defend his world title against Wladimir Klitschko, but U.S. television plans have not yet been announced. Dan Rafael

Related videos

Expect the unexpected at Wembley

Steve Bunce explains what he believes could happen when Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko face each other at Wembley.

'At my worst I still beat him at his best' - Lennox Lewis on fighting a Klitschko

The last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world reminisces to ESPN's Steve Bunce about when he fought Vitali Klitschko in 2003.

De la Hoya: Joshua needs win to make it in the US

Oscar de la Hoya believes a knockout win for Anthony Joshua against Wladimir Klitschko will catapult the British fighter to stardom in the United States.

Joshua's first trainer: 'I knew he'd be World Champion'

Steve Bunce meets John Oliver from Finchley & District Amateur Boxing Club to discuss Anthony Joshua's meteoric rise ahead of his fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

Froch questions Klitschko's heavyweight legacy

Former world champion Carl Froch doesn't believe Wladimir Klitschko will go down as one of the top three heavyweight fighters of all time.

Klitschko: I will mentor Joshua

Wladimir Klitschko says he will come back and 'mentor Joshua' if he beats him, ahead of his IBF and WBA world heavyweight title bout against the British boxer.

Can Joshua overcome Klitschko challenge?

Anthony Joshua prepares for his WBA heavyweight world title fight against former sparring partner Wladimir Klitschko.

De la Hoya: Joshua needs win to make it in the US

Oscar de la Hoya believes a knockout win for Anthony Joshua against Wladimir Klitschko will catapult the British fighter to stardom in the United States.

De la Hoya: Joshua needs win to make it in the US

Oscar de la Hoya believes a knockout win for Anthony Joshua against Wladimir Klitschko will catapult the British fighter to stardom in the United States.

Your take: