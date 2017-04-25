Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) will defend his heavyweight title against former champion Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, in a fight where also a vacant belt will be on the line.
This is Joshua's third defense since winning the title in a a KO2 victory against Charles Martin in April 2016 at the O2 Arena in London. Since then, he has stopped Dominic Breazeale in June and Eric Molina in December.
For Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs), this is the first fight since losing his titles to Tyson Fury in 2015 after a 9½-year second title reign.
Related stories and videos
Ringside Seat: The guide to Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko
Dan Rafael looks at the storylines to follow and what's at stake for Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko when they step foot in the ring at Wembley Stadium.
Predictions: Who wins Joshua vs. Klitschko?
Who is going to win Saturday night's fight between heavyweight world titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champion Wladimir Klitschko? Our experts make their picks.
Joshua, Klitschko meet at final weigh-in
Dan Rafael dissects the final meeting between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium.
Joshua: 'I win, it's not complicated'
Can Anthony Joshua defeat the respected 41-year-old former champion/future Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko Saturday night in London? Lack of confidence won't be a problem for the young star. Dan Rafael
Keys for Joshua against Klitschko
Is Anthony Joshua's youth and power enough to score the biggest win of his career against proven veteran Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday? We have some suggestions for the heavyweight titleholder.
Keys for Klitschko against Joshua
Wladimir Klitschkos's experience can go a long way when he meets young heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua on Saturday. But there are other things Klitschko can do to score the upset.
Vitali Klitschko says little brother Wladimir "knocks him out"
Vitali Klitschko, a former 3-time heavyweight world titleholder, says his younger brother Wladimir 'is ready' for titlist Anthony Joshua and will knock him out Saturday night.
Does Klitschko have one last great fight in him?
IBF World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua believes Wladimir Klitschko still has one great fight left in him.
Previewing Joshua vs. Klitschko by the numbers
Young knockout specialist Anthony Johnson puts his heavyweight title on the line against veteran Wladimir Klitschko Malik Smith
Setting up Wembley for Joshua-Klitschko in less than two days
The Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko megafight is a must-see showdown between to great heavyweights, but setting up the ring at Wembley Stadium to receive 90,000 fans is an event of its own. Nick Parkinson
Three ways Joshua can beat Klitschko
Steve Bunce shares what three things he believes Anthony Joshua needs to do to beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley.
Three ways Klitschko can beat Joshua
Steve Bunce suggests three things Wladimir Klitschko can do to beat Anthony Joshua at Wembley.
Klitschko on Joshua bout: 'It's my signature fight'
Wladimir Klitschko will go down as one of the legendary boxers in the sport's history. So why is he saying this weekend's fight against Anthony Joshua will be career-defining? Dan Rafael
What are the keys of victory of Joshua vs. Klitschko?
Bernardo Osuna and Julio Cesar "The Legend" Chavez discuss the keys of victory between Anthony Joshua and Vladimir Klitschko, for the fight on Saturday 29 at Wembley Stadium.
Harvey vs. McAvoy: The Joshua vs. Klitschko of its age
Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will be watched by a record-equaling crowd of 90,000. ESPN looks at the story of the last time fans turned up in such numbers in Britain. Nick Parkinson
Recent history shows why Joshua could have advantage over Klitschko
Based on their most recent fights, it is understandable why heavyweight world titleholder Anthony Joshua is favored to beat Wladimir Klitschko when they meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Dan Rafael
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's coaches
Bernardo Osuna and Julio Cesar "The Legend" Chavez debate about the coaches that trained Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Could we ever see 90k at a boxing fight in the US?
ESPN's Dan Rafael and Steve Bunce look ahead to the heavyweight match-up between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.
The good, the bad and the ugly: Remembering some of the most anticipated heavyweight fights
Will the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko fight be one of the time capsule? The most anticipated heavyweight fights in boxing history not always delivered on the hype ... but some did. By Nigel Collins
Expect the unexpected at Wembley
Steve Bunce explains what he believes could happen when Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko face each other at Wembley.
Wilder eyes winner of Joshua-Klitschko bout
Heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder is hoping to face the winner of Saturday's Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko bout in a unification fight later this year. Dan Rafael
'At my worst I still beat him at his best' - Lennox Lewis on fighting a Klitschko
The last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world reminisces to ESPN's Steve Bunce about when he fought Vitali Klitschko in 2003.
Wladimir Klitschko's top fights
Through his first 68 professional fights, which are former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko's best victories? He could add another one Saturday night against Anthony Joshua. By Dan Rafael
Anthony Joshua's top fights
The best moments of Anthony Joshua's professional career have come in his past four fights ahead of his toughest test yet -- Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday. By Nick Parkinson
Does boxing need to be saved?
As soon as the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko match was made, there was excited chatter about how Joshua might become boxing's next savior. But we have been down that road before. By Nigel Collins
De la Hoya: Joshua needs win to make it in the US
Oscar de la Hoya believes a knockout win for Anthony Joshua against Wladimir Klitschko will catapult the British fighter to stardom in the United States.
Joshua's first trainer: 'I knew he'd be World Champion'
Steve Bunce meets John Oliver from Finchley & District Amateur Boxing Club to discuss Anthony Joshua's meteoric rise ahead of his fight with Wladimir Klitschko.
How Joshua-Klitschko was made
Negotiating a deal to make the heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko wasn't difficult, according to Joshua's promoter. The main reason: Both fighters wanted it. By Nick Parkinson
Joshua believes Klitschko will come forward
Anthony Joshua expects Wladimir Klitschko to be better and more aggressive than his last fight when they meet on Saturday. By Nick Parkinson
Klitschko: Inexperience could undo Joshua
Wladimir Klitschko predicts Anthony Joshua will 'crumble like a cookie' in their world heavyweight title fight on Saturday. By Nick Parkinson
Klitschko brothers have history vs. British fighters
It might be cordial between former heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko and titlist Anthony Joshua ahead of Saturday's fight, but Wladimir is used to seeing a different side to British boxing. By Nick Parkinson
Froch questions Klitschko's heavyweight legacy
Former world champion Carl Froch doesn't believe Wladimir Klitschko will go down as one of the top three heavyweight fighters of all time.
Both Showtime, HBO to air Joshua-Klitschko
Showtime and HBO will produce separate U.S. telecasts for the fight between heavyweight world titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champion Wladimir Klitschko following a deal announced Monday. By Dan Rafael
Klitschko: All the pressure on Joshua
Wladimir Klitschko says there's a 'combination of tremendous pressure' weighing on Anthony Joshua's shoulders ahead of their heavyweight title fight next Saturday. By Nick Parkinson
Klitschko: I will mentor Joshua
Wladimir Klitschko says he will come back and 'mentor Joshua' if he beats him, ahead of his IBF and WBA world heavyweight title bout against the British boxer.
Joshua slams 'disrespectful' Fury
IBF heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua says his mind is on the task ahead against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 despite a recent social media exchange with the outspoken Tyson Fury. By Nick Parkinson
Joshua vows to avoid 'Mike Tyson mode'
Anthony Joshua insists he will not lose his cool when he steps out in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. By Nick Parkinson
Joshua slams 'disrespectful' Fury
IBF heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua says his mind is on the task ahead against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 despite a recent social media exchange with the outspoken Tyson Fury. By Nick Parkinson
Can Joshua overcome Klitschko challenge?
Anthony Joshua prepares for his WBA heavyweight world title fight against former sparring partner Wladimir Klitschko.
Klitschko to Joshua: I am Everest
Wladimir Klitschko has compared himself to the highest mountain in the world, and says 'it's going to take another life in April' when he meets Anthony Joshua at Wembley. News services
De la Hoya: Joshua needs win to make it in the US
Oscar de la Hoya believes a knockout win for Anthony Joshua against Wladimir Klitschko will catapult the British fighter to stardom in the United States.
Nothing easy about Joshua-Klitschko U.S. TV deal
In less than three weeks, Anthony Joshua will defend his world title against Wladimir Klitschko, but U.S. television plans have not yet been announced. Dan Rafael