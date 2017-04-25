Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) will defend his heavyweight title against former champion Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, in a fight where also a vacant belt will be on the line.

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko Where: Wembley Stadium, London

When: Saturday, April 29

TV: Showtime, 4:15 p.m. ET (live); HBO 11 p.m. ET/PT (tape delay)

This is Joshua's third defense since winning the title in a a KO2 victory against Charles Martin in April 2016 at the O2 Arena in London. Since then, he has stopped Dominic Breazeale in June and Eric Molina in December.

For Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs), this is the first fight since losing his titles to Tyson Fury in 2015 after a 9½-year second title reign.

Full fight card Fighters Rounds Division/Title Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko 12 For Joshua's IBF heavyweight title

WBA vacant heavyweight title Scott Quigg vs. Viorel Simion 12 IBF featherweight eliminator Luke Campbell vs. Darleys Perez 12 WBA lightweight eliminator Katie Taylor vs. Nina Meinke 10 Female lightweight Lawrence Okolie vs. Russell Henshaw 4 Cruiserweight Josh Kelly vs. TBA 4 Welterweight Joe Cordina vs. Jay Carney 4 Junior lightweight

