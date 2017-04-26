Does Klitschko have one last great fight in him? (0:37)

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko Where: Wembley Stadium, London

When: Saturday, April 29

TV: Showtime, 4:15 p.m. ET (live); HBO 11 p.m. ET (tape delay)

At this point, it's the only question worth asking: Who is going to win Saturday night's fight between heavyweight world titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champion Wladimir Klitschko? Our experts make their picks.

Dan Rafael

ESPN.com

Klitschko by KO

I certainly see reasons to pick either man, which is one of the reasons why this is such an interesting fight. I know Klitschko is the underdog, but I think the old man isn't quite done yet. I'm going with Klitschko by mid-rounds knockout.

Nick Parkinson

ESPN UK

Joshua by UD

I expect Klitschko to box at range behind his jab, staying out of danger mostly, and taking Joshua to points for the first time in his professional career. However, Klitschko looked gun-shy in his last fight, and I don't expect him to do enough to win the fight. Joshua will be bolder and fresher.

Teddy Atlas

ESPN TV

Joshua by KO5

Live by the right hand, die by the right hand. As the 41-year-old Klitschko pulls straight back, the young, strong Joshua steps in and lands his right hand, ending Klitschko's career in Round 5.

Nigel Collins

ESPN.com

Joshua by TKO

Klitschko still looks like Robocop but fights more like the Tin Man -- reluctant to lead and terrified of getting hit. If Joshua jumps on him early, before Wladimir finds his rhythm (such as it is) and connects with that beautifully straight right hand of his, there will be rejoicing in the Land of Hope and Glory.

Eric Raskin

HBO.com

Joshua by KO4

This prediction might be a little generous to Klitschko, because a first-round KO loss against a real puncher like Joshua is certainly in play for an aging, chinny fighter like Wladimir. I also could see Klitschko winning, if he's not as faded as he looked against Tyson Fury -- it's that kind of fight, one with numerous conceivable outcomes. But the most likely result, I think, is that Joshua's power and athleticism prove a disaster for 41-year-old Wladimir, whose heart carries him a few rounds, but no further.

Juan Manuel Marquez

ESPN Deportes/Golpe a Golpe

Joshua by UD

Joshua is faster, has better boxing skills and great technique. He will move well through the ring, and Klitschko won't be able to find him to land his punches.

Darren Barker

Former middleweight titlist

Joshua by KO

I'm 51 percent for Joshua, but after seeing Klitschko at the public workout the other night -- when he looked so focused -- it's really close. It's going to be a blinder.

Salvador Rodriguez

ESPNdeportes.com

Joshua by UD

Joshua will win by points, but the young heavyweight titleholder will not be able to knock out Klitschko.

Joe Cortez

ESPN Deportes/Noche de Combates

Joshua by KO

The fight will be interesting with lots of action from both fighters. They will be throwing lots of wild punches trying for an early KO, but I feel Joshua will win by knockout in the ninth round.

Claudia Trejos

ESPNdeportes.com

Joshua by UD

This is a fight that will go down in the history books. Two very big guys and heavy punchers. Anthony is younger, faster and more explosive, hungry for victory. Klitschko, though a master counterpuncher, well-seasoned fighter and a dominant force in the heavyweights, has father time and lack of activity working against him. Klitschko has not fought since November 2015, and that outing, against Tyson Fury, was not his best.

Bernardo Pilatti

ESPNdeportes.com

Joshua by TKO

Experience won't help Klitschko. Inactivity, slowness and a weak chin will catch on. Joshua's power, youth and talent will allow him to win by TKO before Round 10.

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez

ESPN Deportes

Joshua by KO

Joshua must win by KO -- he is young and strong, and size is neither a factor nor an advantage for Klitschko. His experience can keep him in the fight, but this is Joshua's moment.

Leopoldo Gonzalez

ESPN Deportes/Noche de Combates

Joshua by KO

A 14-year difference favoring Joshua is too much of an advantage. On top of that, Joshua has annihilating power, supreme boxing skills and lighting speed. I see Klitschko with his fourth defeat by KO

