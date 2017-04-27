LONDON -- Featherweight Scott Quigg has held a world title and is hungry to win another while lightweight Luke Campbell, his Matchroom Boxing stablemate, is striving to at least get an opportunity to win one.

They will both box in world title elimination fights that will go a long way toward determining their ring futures on the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko undercard on Saturday (main event live on Showtime at 4:15 p.m. ET with HBO airing a taped replay at 11 p.m. ET/PT) at Wembley Stadium.

Quigg (32-1-2, 24 KOs), a former junior featherweight world titleholder, will face Viorel Simion (21-1, 9 KOs), 35, of Romania, in a match that will move the winner a step closer to a shot at the belt currently held by Wales' Lee Selby, who first owes a mandatory defense to Jonathan Victor Barros.

Campbell (16-1, 13 KOs), 29, of England, will face former world titleholder Darleys Perez (33-2-2, 21 KOs), 33, of Colombia, as they aim to position themselves for an eventual shot at unified world champion Jorge Linares (42-3, 27 KOs).

Quigg, 28, of England, successfully defended his junior featherweight world title six times before losing it by split decision to rival Carl Frampton in a heavily hyped unification fight in February 2016 in front of Quigg's hometown fans in Manchester. Quigg suffered a broken jaw in the fight, which kept him out of action until December.

He moved up to featherweight and knocked out Jose Cayetano in the ninth round but then parted ways with trainer Joe Gallagher. Saturday's fight will be Quigg's first under the guidance of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Quigg uprooted himself and moved to Los Angeles in order to train with Roach, showing his commitment to improve.

"I want to be the best and I knew that if I was doing the same things I was doing, I would get the same results," Quigg said. "If you do the same thing, you can't expect different results. When you step up in level you have to keep improving and that was what I felt I needed to do. I needed something new, a bit of change, a different voice and a different environment.

"I had been going over to the [Roach's] Wild Card [gym] since 2009. I was a young pro then who wanted to get better and every year I had been going back there. I had built up a bit of a relationship there. Around 18 months ago I first thought I needed a change.

"I didn't feel that I was improving at the speed I wanted to so I felt like I needed a change. Sometimes you need to freshen things up and a new challenge and a new environment can do that. I was training for the Cayetano fight and there wasn't the same buzz."

Quigg said he had lost some of his zeal for boxing and was no longer having fun. So after the Cayetano fight he made the trainer switch.

"I knew there was something I wanted to change. If I kept going the way I was I wasn't going to get back to the top," Quigg said. "I went to America for three weeks to remind myself what it was like, go and get some different sparring and try and get the spark back. I was going to different gyms and only went to the Wild Card twice. I was going around sparring and trying to get that buzz back, and I did and I loved it and I thought, 'I need to be over here.'

"Before I came back to the U.K. I went to the Wild Card again and I just asked Freddie. I had spoken to him briefly a few times before and we had built up a relationship since 2009. Two days before I came back we had a good long chat and I asked him if he would be interested in coaching me and he said yes.

"I was absolutely over the moon with that and he was enthusiastic about wanting to train me as well so that made me a lot more excited as well. He isn't just going to take on anyone. He hasn't got the time. He is training Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto and a lot of other fighters who are on the cusp of big things. For him to be excited and want to coach me was a big boost for me."

While Quigg has world title experience, Campbell, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, is hungry for his shot.

He has won four fights in a row since suffering an upset split decision loss to Yvan Mendy in December 2015 and is on the cusp of a title fight, but he figures to be in a difficult fight.

"Perez is a very tough opponent," Campbell said. "He's a former world champion and he is definitely a step up. I am ready to show that we are more than ready for this. Beating somebody like Perez is going to put me into a fantastic position and hopefully after [Saturday] we can face one of the champions."

Campbell said he would love to fight for a title in England, a place Linares has fought three of his past four bouts.

"I don't care who I box for a world title," Campbell said. "I would fight any of them. I want it to be in England because I feel that I am growing my fan base here and putting some good fights on. I am an Englishman so I want to win the title at home.

"I have to concentrate on [Perez] and take care of business first. I have to take Perez out. I have to take him out in good form, and then we will sit down and think about what the next step is. I can't wait to get in there on this big show and showcase myself."