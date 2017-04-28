Scott Quigg says he will be ready for IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby if he wins on Saturday.

The Briton has changed trainers, leaving Joe Gallagher to work with Freddie Roach in Los Angeles, and has stepped up a division to featherweight.

After losing a points decision and his WBA world super-bantamweight title to Carl Frampton in a unification fight in February last year, Quigg has been given an opportunity to revive his career on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight with Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Quigg (32-1-2, 24 KOs), 28, from Greater Manchester, faces Romanian Viorel Simion (21-1, 9 KOs) in an eliminator for the IBF world title, held by his British rival, Selby, whom he aims to fight later in 2017.

"I've got to see what Freddie's schedule is but it has to be this year," Quigg said on fighting Selby.

Welshman Selby (24-1, 9 KOs), 30, is due to face mandatory challenger Jonathan Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs), from Argentina, in Las Vegas on June 27.

Quigg is confident of progressing and being first in the queue for a shot at the IBF champion by putting on an impressive display on the undercard of Joshua-Klitschko.

"I'm confident of stealing the show on Saturday night," said Quigg, who has sparred with the likes of WBO world featherweight champion Oscar Valdez at Roach's gym for preparation.

"The time I've spent in LA with Freddie Roach is the best move I could have made.

"For 18 months I had been thinking that I needed a change in trainer and it was a move I needed.

"Most days Freddie has to kick me out of the Wild Card gym; I love it there.

"Freddie has brought back a rhythm to my boxing, and my jab and angles. I walk into the gym every day as a happy man and the buzz for boxing is back with me, the excitement is back with me."

Quigg brought his mum, Lynsay, over to LA to do his cooking while he was in training camp.

"As a kid I got fish fingers, mash and beans, but now she cooks me fresh fish and veg and it's really good," said Quigg.