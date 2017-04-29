In a fight in which both fighters hit the canvas, Anthony Joshua stormed back to defeat Wladimir Klitschko by TKO in the 11th round of their heavyweight title bout Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) retained his heavyweight titles with the victory.

Joshua, fighting beyond the seventh round for the first time in his career, knocked Klitschko down twice in the 11th and had him in trouble against the ropes before the referee stopped the fight inside the final minute.

Joshua also had Klitschko (64-5, 54 KOs) in big trouble early in the fifth round, dropping him with a combination. But Klitschko gathered himself and rallied late in the round, landing a left hook and right uppercut that stunned Joshua.

Klitschko rode the momentum into the next round, knocking Joshua down with a straight right early in the sixth and hurting him badly.

Joshua regained control of the fight in the 11th, landing several hard shots and knocking Klitschko down with a huge right uppercut. Klitschko went down again a second time, and Joshua poured it on before the fight was called.