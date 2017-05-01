Anthony Joshua's victory in front of 90,000 at Wembley on Saturday has propelled him towards global superstardom. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It will be a tough act to follow after such a thrilling fight with Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, but what next for Anthony Joshua?

The IBF-WBA world heavyweight champion launched himself towards global superstardom with his 19th consecutive stoppage win and his profile is only going to get bigger with a series of megafights lined up in a revived, lively heavyweight division.

"Boxing is like a circus, a circus of blood really," Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) said the day after his extraordinary encounter with Klitschko in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.

But where next for the circus, and who will step into the ring to face Joshua? Here is the rundown of the prime contenders...

Wladimir Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs)

Might the memory of flooring Anthony Joshua tempt Wladimir Klitschko back into the ring for a rematch? Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Unusually for a rematch to happen, much depends upon what the loser wants to do next. If Klitschko wants it, then it seems likely it will happen after such an entertaining clash at the weekend which was watched in over 140 countries.

The Ukrainian has a rematch clause in the fight contract and Joshua is willing to grant the former champion a return fight at any location.

"It's up to him, I think he will want it, so let's do it," Joshua said.

"I think he will want to fight again because a fighter is the last one to know when to stop. But I think the team around him, his [soon to be] wife [Hayden Panettiere], because they normally wear the trousers, and his brother [Vitali] might advise him differently.

"I have ultimate respect for him inside and outside the ring and I wouldn't mind fighting him again if he wants the rematch."

A rematch could happen at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in the UK late this year, in October or November, since it has a roof. Las Vegas, and the chance for Joshua to fight in the States for the first time, is also an option for later this year as well as staging a rematch in Germany, where Klitschko has had most of his professional fights since 1996. Wembley Stadium does not have a roof, ruling it out for staging Joshua-Klitschko II for a year.

But whether a rematch happens or not depends upon whether Klitschko, aged 41, decides to fight on.

"I will give my situation serious thought and will make a statement in two or three weeks," said Klitschko in the bowels of Wembley Stadium at the post-fight press conference.

After flooring AJ before being suffering his second stoppage defeat since 2004, Klitschko may fancy a second fight and also claimed Joshua "has his vulnerabilities". One judge had the Ukrainian ahead before Joshua's emphatic finish.

There is also Klitschko's desire to join the elite company of his older brother Vitali, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Muhammad Ali in being a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Then again, after redeeming himself with a performance that vastly improved upon his previous outing against Tyson Fury in November 2015, Klitschko may decide it is time to hang the gloves up.

If Klitschko does fight again, it will be against Joshua next.

Tyson Fury (25-0, 18 KOs)

Tyson Fury hasn't fought since his win over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Fury, the trash talking former champion who has not fought since beating Klitschko in November 2015, was the name Joshua called out from the ring last Saturday. "Why did I mention Tyson Fury? I'm not calling out someone random," said Joshua on Sunday. "I've heard, I've seen and it seems likely it's heading in that direction."

But despite Joshua keen on fighting his British rival, there are hurdles Fury must overcome before the fight becomes a reality.

Fury, 28, faces a UK Anti-Doping hearing into drug abuse allegations on May 8 and he must also regain some fitness. Fury won three versions of the world title when he produced an upset on points against Klitschko but then pulled out of two scheduled rematches, citing mental health problems.

Fury, by his own admission, then hit "hit the drink and drugs", and has ballooned in weight.

Fury is currently training in Spain ahead of a proposed comeback in July. He may need more than one comeback fight to get ready for another title fight, which would rule him out of facing Joshua later in the year.

Kubrat Pulev (25-1, 13 KOs)

Kubrat Pulev is the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua's IBF world heavyweight belt. Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

The least known on this list of potential opponents, but Pulev - as mandatory challenger for Joshua's IBF world title -- could well end up being in the opposing corner against Joshua later this year if a rematch with Klitschko either does not happen or is shelved for a year.

Pulev, 35, was floored four times and stopped in five rounds by Klitschko in November 2014. He registered his fifth win since that defeat last Saturday when he earned a unanimous points decision over American Kevin Johnson, who Joshua took out in two rounds two years ago.

Luis Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs)

Luis Ortiz could be an opponent if Anthony Joshua heads to America for his next fight. Alex Menendez/Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

The 38-year-old Cuban, now living in America, has worked with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn and is No 1 challenger for Joshua's WBA belt. However, like Pulev, it is not a fight that will generate big money.

Known as King Kong, his last fight was on the undercard of Joshua's second IBF title defence against Eric Molina in Manchester last December. Ortiz could be the opponent if Joshua fights in the US next.

Deontay Wilder (38-0, 37 KOs)

A blockbuster match-up between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua may have to wait. Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The American was at Wembley Stadium last weekend and is talking up a unification fight with Joshua. But it is one for the future, rather than next for the Briton.

The WBC champion has an impressive 97 per cent knockout ratio but a clash in Las Vegas is unlikely to be Joshua's next fight. Television companies and promoters will let interest brew before matching the two knockout artists.

And Wilder wants to fight New Zealand's WBO world champion Joseph Parker before Joshua.

"I want to get Joseph Parker, I want to get that WBO belt," Wilder said Sunday.

"If I have a mandatory I have to get rid of, then I get rid of them. Then at the end of the year or maybe next year, a big unification fight, a mega fight, with Anthony Joshua."

Wilder, 31, is happy to meet Joshua in the UK.

"I'm very comfortable over here, I love coming over here," said Wilder. "Every time I come over here I get much love, so if I had to come over here, I would come with open arms, without hesitation."