Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

When: Saturday

TV: HBO PPV, 9 p.m. ET

At this point, it's the only question worth asking: Who is going to win Saturday night's fight between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.? Our experts make their picks.

Dan Rafael

ESPN.com

Alvarez by decision

I expect this to be a really exciting fight. But as far as how it goes, Canelo is the superior boxer, has better speed and a bigger heart. Even though he is going to face a bigger, stronger man and will be fighting at his heaviest weight, by far, I think he'll turn back a stiff challenge for Chavez and win a decision.

Nick Parkinson

ESPN UK

Alvarez TKO8

Alvarez is in good form while Chavez Jr's career has stalled in recent years and I think Canelo will be too sharp, forcing a late stoppage. It will be interesting to see Canelo against a bigger opponent and he will eventually wear down Chavez Jr.

Teddy Atlas

ESPN TV

Alvarez by KO

A bigger and slower Chavez Jr. will come forward bending low and get caught by Canelo's uppercuts and sharp body shots, proving once and for all that bigger is not always better. Canelo by late-round KO.

Nigel Collins

ESPN.com

Alvarez by UD

Chavez Jr. should not be taken for granted, as anyone who saw him absorb a beating for 11 rounds and then knock down and badly hurt Sergio Martinez in the 12th should realize. I expect a reasonably competitive fight, with Alvarez's better boxing skills and more accurate punching giving him the edge he needs to win unanimous decision.

Eric Raskin

HBO.com

Alvarez by KO10

Size advantages are often overrated, and in this case, I expect Chavez will be drained from trying to make 164.5 while Canelo has all the edges in terms of skill, poise, confidence, speed, footwork, etc. It might not be as one-sided as Pacquiao-De La Hoya, and Chavez is young enough that he probably won't hit the wall as dramatically as Oscar did that night, but I see a somewhat similar outcome. If Chavez uses his height and range and boxes more cautiously, there's a very realistic chance that he lasts the distance. But more likely, his bravery and lack of in-ring discipline will open the door for Canelo to force a stoppage in the later rounds.

Juan Manuel Marquez

ESPN Deportes/Golpe a Golpe

Alvarez dy decision

I think Canelo should win because of his speed, good combinations of blows and his lethal counterpunching, but if Chavez is able to show some speed and waist movements, the fight could go either way.

Joe Cortez

ESPN Deportes/Noche de Combates

Chavez by SD

Both fighters have to fight the right fight. Canelo has to put the pressure from the get go and use his speed and body shots to slow down his opponent. Chavez has to box from the outside score combinations and don't slug with a slugger.

Claudia Trejos

ESPNdeportes.com

Alvarez by UD

I need to be VERY CLEAR: This will not be an easy fight for either boxer. Chavez is a hard-hitting fighter with a strong jaw and naturally the bigger guy, but he agreed to fight at a catchweight of 164.5 pounds, a challenge that came with a hefty price tag and sacrifice that could reflect in less power. Canelo has made very steady progress. This version of Alvarez is definitely not the same Canelo we saw against Erislandy Lara. Moreover, if not careful, the weight gain in rehydration can make a fighter tight and Chavez is not the most agile fighter. I am curious to see both fighter's stamina, main factor in a fight that I see going the distance. I see Canelo handling his weight and power wisely throughout the fight and taking the W.

Bernardo Pilatti

ESPNdeportes.com

Chavez by KO

It is very complicated forecasting this fight. If Chavez recovers well from making the 164.5-pound limit, by size and power alone he should be able to win by KO before the seventh round. If he does not get the stoppage, it will be Canelo's night.

Carlos Narvaez

ESPNdeportes.com

Alvarez by UD

An interesting match in which I think Alvarez will dominate to an easy decision. Chavez is a fighter of stamina, who could equally surprise with a flown and stun Canelo. But in the end Alvarez's experience and the pressure that he will impose through the fight will give him the victory.

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez

ESPN Deportes

Alvarez by TKO

Canelo must win. Chavez's size could bother him during the fight, but only if he let it. There has been a lot of talk about weight, talk of Chavez going up to 185 pounds Saturday night. But hat is now and advantage for Chavez, can end up being a disadvantage if he doesn't do it right. Canelo is faster, more intelligent and he doesn't hit much. Chavez is mentally weak, needs a big punch, bu can he land it?

Leopoldo Gonzalez

ESPN Deportes/Noche de Combates

Chavez by decision

There is much talk about the sacrifice both fighters have to make to make the catchweight of 164.5, and the worst part seems to be for Chavez, who has been undisciplined through his career and has missed weight a few times. But something has changed drastically for this fight. If he makes weight, as expected, the son of the

Legend will come with advantages of weight, size, reach and a better chin.

Your take: