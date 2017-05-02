Junior middleweight world titleholder Canelo Alvarez goes up in weight to face fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez at at catch weight of 164.5 pounds Saturday night at teh T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs), who said he will campaign as a full-fledged 160-pound middleweight following his showdown with Chavez, hasn't lost a fight since dropping a majority decision against Floyd Mayweather in 2013 and enters the fight against Chavez as the favorite.

Chavez (50-2-1, 32 KOs), has won two fights in a row after a TKO loss to Andrzej Fonfara two years ago.

Full fight card Fighters Rounds Division/Title Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 12 Catch weight 164.5 pounds David Lemieux vs. Marcos Reyes 10 Middleweight Lucas Matthysse vs. Emmanuel Taylor 10 Welterweight Joseph Diaz vs. Manuel "Tino" Avila 10 Featherweight Ryan Garcia vs. Tyrone Luckey 6 Lightweight Marlen Esparza vs. Samantha Salazar 4 Female flyweight Raul Curiel vs. TBA 4 Junior middleweight

Related stories and videos

Top Mexican boxing rivalries prior to Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.

Morales-Barrera, Zarate-Zamora and Marquez-Vazquez are some of the storied bouts between Mexican champions that set the stage for the Canelo-Chavez Jr. -- Eric Gomez

Alvarez's best wins ahead of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. showdown

Canelo Alvarez goes into Saturday's fight with Mexican rival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as one of boxing's biggest global stars. -- Nick Parkinson

Atlas' fight plan for Canelo-Chavez Jr.

Teddy Atlas gets in the ring to show the keys to victory for both Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ahead of their May 6 showdown.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's coaches

Bernardo Osuna and Julio Cesar "The Legend" Chavez debate about the coaches that trained Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Weight issues aside, Canelo and Chavez ready for tough fight

Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. finally settled on a catchweight of 164.5 pounds for their megafight on May 6 that matches the two biggest names currently in Mexican boxing. -- Dan Rafael

Alvarez moving to middleweight after Chavez bout

Canelo Alvarez will fight full time as a middleweight after he faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. next month in Las Vegas. -- Dan Rafael

Former promoter seeks $8.5M from Canelo

Tuto Zabala Jr., the former promoter for Canelo Alvarez, is seeking to garnish $8.5 million from Alvarez's purse for a May 6 bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -- Dan Rafael

Long-anticipated Canelo-Chavez bout on May 6

In what might be the biggest all-Mexican fight in boxing history, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will square off in a long-anticipated match on Cinco de Mayo weekend. -- Dan Rafael

Canelo-Chavez Jr. clash set for T-Mobile Arena

Golden Boy Promotions chose T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas over AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, as the site of the May 6 showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -- Dan Rafael

Canelo, Chavez Jr. back off purse wager talk

Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., said there will be no purse wager between his son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, for their May 6 bout. -- ESPN.com news services

Canelo, Chavez willing to bet entire purses on fight

While exchanging words at a news conference ahead of their May 6 bout, both Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. agreed to bet their entire fight purses against each other. -- ESPN.com news services

Alvarez explains dramatic rise in weight for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight

Now that it's official that Mexican stars Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will meet in a huge all-Mexican showdown on May 6 (HBO PPV) -- Cinco de Mayo weekend -- at a site to be determined, one of the central storylines sure to be dissected until fight night is the question of weight. -- Dan Rafael

