DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes that a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor would be "garbage" and has urged the pair to do battle in the UFC Octagon instead.

Mayweather retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record but has been repeatedly called out in recent months by McGregor, who wants to cross codes to take on "Money."

But while Tyson admires McGregor's confidence, he says a boxing match would result in a Mayweather whitewash and thinks any fight would need to be under MMA rules to make it worth watching.

"If Mayweather boxes McGregor, it will be total garbage," Tyson told ESPN on Thursday. "But if Floyd goes to UFC ... now that would be interesting. I want to see an MMA fighter fight a boxer, not an MMA fighter box a boxer.

"In a boxing ring, McGregor is outmatched by Mayweather -- it won't be fair. McGregor is a colourful guy, but I'd much prefer to see where he's at in a match with UFC rules."

The prospect of stepping back into the ring is something Tyson insists he has never considered, despite receiving several offers since hanging up his gloves in 2005.

"I would never come out of retirement," Tyson said. "Of course Don King has come up with a few proposals over the years, but I wouldn't do it, not even for $100 million. I just don't want to get beaten up anymore -- it's as simple as that."